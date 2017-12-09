Girls basketball roundup Naples stamps itself as contender by ending Stuttgart streak

The Naples Wildcats entered the weekend as a potential threat to Stuttgart’s reign as DODEA-Europe Division I girls basketball champion. They ended the weekend as a confirmed one.

Naples bested the defending champions 39-35 on Saturday at Vicenza, ending a Panther winning streak that dated back to February of 2016.

The Wildcats deployed a balanced offense to take down Stuttgart, featuring four players scoring between seven and 13 points. Victoria Sasse led the way as the lone double-digit scorer and added six rebounds and four steals.

Ally Taylor matched Sasse’s 13 points to pace the Panthers while pulling down a game-high nine rebounds.

Stuttgart will face Ramstein in a rematch of last year’s European championship game when its season resumes Jan. 12.

Naples, having bested distant divisional rivals Lakenheath and Stuttgart in December, will play an all-Italy schedule in January and February.

Lakenheath 49/29, Ramstein 46/48: At Lakenheath, the Division I rivals played to a doubleheader draw.

The host Lancers claimed Friday’s opener behind 19 points, five rebounds and two steals from Teese Estus.

Ramstein responded emphatically in a 19-point victory Saturday. Four Royals scored at least six points, led by 10 from Yhari Dupree.

Friday’s outcome represented the first win for Lakenheath the first loss for Ramstein this season.

Vicenza 31, Vilseck 26: Saturday at Vicenza, the host Cougars salvaged a split in the Division I meet it hosted over the weekend.

Vicenza jumped out to a 10-point lead through one quarter and held off the Falcons in a low-scoring second half to claim victory. The win came the day after a frustrating 42-16 loss to defending Division I champion Stuttgart.

Amy Silbaugh starred on both ends of the court for Vicenza, scoring a game-high 11 points and making eight steals.

Spangdahlem 30/41, Alconbury 18/19: At Spangdahlem, the Sentinels recorded two double-digit victories over the Dragons.

Ava Bohn scored 13 points to lead Friday’s win. The Sentinels outscored the Dragons 14-5 in the fourth quarter to put the game away.

Amadi Bradshaw stepped forward Saturday with 22 points, three more than Alconbury managed in total. Spangdahlem again finished strong with a 22-4 run in the final quarter.

Marissa Kastler totaled 25 points over the two games to lead Alconbury.

Ansbach splits pair against small-school rivals: The Cougars hosted a four-team Division III gathering Friday and Saturday and came away with a win and a loss.

Ansbach beat Baumholder 28-16 on Friday on the strength of a 16-3 third-quarter rally. Katelynn Patterson led the Cougars with 13 points, including three converted three-pointers, along with nine rebounds and seven steals.

Brussels got the best of Ansbach on Saturday in a 28-20 win. The Brigands outscored their host 18-6 in the final quarter to earn the victory.