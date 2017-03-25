Boys soccer roundup Lancers top ISB to get some title-game revenge

The Lakenheath Lancers rallied in the second half Saturday to defeat the International School of Brussels Raiders 3-2 in a rematch of last year’s DODEA-Europe Division I boys soccer championship match.

ISB scored twice after halftime to take a 2-1 lead into the game’s final 30 minutes. But Tristin Reyes deposited a penalty kick to tie the game for the Lancers, then assisted Joshua Lopez for the game-winning goal three minutes later.

The decisive goal was the second of the match for Lopez, who opened the game’s scoring six minutes into the first half.

Sebastian Ringsletter and Vivan Lamot scored a goal apiece for the Raiders, who edged the Lancers 2-1 in last year’s European title game.

The championship rematch came a day after each team opened its season, and each with opposite results than they registered Saturday.

ISB opened its DODEA-Europe season Friday with a 16-0 drubbing of Alconbury.

Lakenheath took a 2-1 loss at divisional and regional rival SHAPE. Ricardo Pellegrino and Robert Liano each scored second-half goals to secure the win for the Spartans.

Ramstein 1, Wiesbaden 0: Saturday at Ramstein, a second-half goal by Daniel Shin gave the Royals the narrow victory.

Anthony Villella assisted on the game’s only goal. Each team’s goalkeeper conspired to snuff out offense, with Payton Buell making eight saves for Ramstein and Matias Chavez stopping six shots for the Warriors.

Stuttgart 2, Vilseck 1: Saturday at Stuttgart, the Panthers edged the host Falcons in a spirited Division I contest.

Dan Bacskai converted a penalty kick in the second half to swing a hard-fought game to the home team. Stuttgart’s Zac Simanski and Vilseck’s Ian Fox traded goals in the first half.

Stuttgart faces Ramstein on the other side of spring break, while Vilseck takes on Bavarian rival Ansbach before the intermission.

Naples 9, Sigonella 0: Saturday at Sigonella, the Wildcats routed the host Jaguars.

Christian Albright scored three goals and Coleton Stewart and Nick Mihalik each added two goals to lead the Naples barrage. Evan Cone dished out three assists and notched a goal of his own.

Naples is idle until after spring break, while Sigonella continues a tough early slate next weekend against another Division I opponent, Vicenza.

Brussels 6, Baumholder 0: Saturday at Brussels, the Brigands walloped their Division III adversary.

Brussels scored four unanswered goals in the first half and cruised to the season-opening victory.

Aljaz Urbanc and Noah Gray scored twice apiece and Alex Crowson totaled three assists and a goal scored.

The Brigands face intracity rival ISB on Wednesday.