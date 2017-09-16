Kaiserslautern breaks losing streak by downing Vilseck

KAISERSLAUTERN, Germany -- The Kaiserslautern Raiders earned a long-awaited football win on Saturday, beating the visiting Vilseck Falcons 27-14 for their first victory in nearly two years.

The win broke a losing streak dating back to Oct. 24, 2015, when the Raiders avoided a winless season with a victory over Lakenheath in the final game of the regular season. Kaiserslautern went 0-6 in 2016, and started 2017 with a 30-9 loss to Stuttgart on Sept. 9.

The Raiders, after falling behind 6-0 early, finally reversed that momentum on Saturday. Esteban Saldana threw a pair of touchdown passes, including a 50-yard bomb to Tre Dotson and a 28-yard connection with Xander Wells, as part of a 14-completion, 241-yard day through the air. Gabriel West returned a blocked punt 8 yards and Mikey Santos rushed for a 14-yard touchdown to complete Kaiserslautern’s run of 27 unanswered points.

Vilseck bookended the Raider barrage with the game’s first and last touchdowns, both passes from Andrew Silden to Christian Brashers.

Kaiserslautern looks for a win streak Friday at Wiesbaden, while Vilseck seeks its first win of the season Saturday at Ramstein.