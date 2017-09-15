It’s raining success on SHAPE tennis
By WILLIAM HOWARD | STARS AND STRIPES Published: September 15, 2017
RAF LAKENHEATH, England — The SHAPE Spartans crossed a lot of water to get to their tennis match with the Lakenheath Lancers, only to face more when they took to the courts.
The Spartans didn’t let it slow them down – just a little soggy - winning all seven matches that were completed Friday evening on sodden tennis courts during intermittent rain showers.
“SHAPE is a strong team. All of the kids persevered through frequent stops and starts due to rain,” Lancer coach Kyle Siftar said. “Overall everyone remained in awesome spirits despite the weather.”
SHAPE’s Noah Banken impressed the spectating Lancer team in his 8-0 singles win against Josiah Kim. One Lancer player remarked: “I want to play like him one day.”
His brother, Seth Banken, earned a 6-1 singles win against Lakenheath’s Joseph Rowberry.
There were a few close matches, though, including SHAPE’s Gregor Vargyas’s 6-4 victory over Lakenheath’s Dominic Bartels.
Another was between Lakenheath’s Jocelyn Choi and SHAPE’s Maria Rebrean. Rebrean was leading 5-3 when Choi was injured and had to default.
The teams tried to complete as many matches as possible between downpours. But after three breaks from the rain, five singles and six doubles games, were eventually canceled.
SHAPE is scheduled to play against Alconbury on Saturday morning before heading back across the English Channel to Belgium. There’s an 80 percent chance of a rain in the forecast.
Twitter: @William16058388
SHAPE’s Maria Rebrean hits a tennis ball with all of her strength in a back-and-forth match against Lakenheath’s Jocelyn Choi during a singles tennis game at RAF Lakenheath, England, Friday, September 15, 2017. Rebrean led the match 5-3 whenl Choi was forced to forfeit due to injury.
WILLIAM HOWARD/STARS AND STRIPES
0
comments Join the conversation and share your voice!
from around the web
more top news
Engineering issues will keep USS Blue Ridge in dry dock into 2018
Fort Carson soldier killed in training accident was shot
Mattis: Any missile threatening Guam would be shot down
Behind a WWII internment camp's barbed wire, 2 Scouts forged a lasting bond
South Korea conducts cruise missile drill amid N. Korea threats
Trump warns ‘all options’ possible after N. Korea fires missile over Japan