Football, volleyball All-Star participants selected

The last of its champions were crowned last weekend, but the DODEA-Europe fall sports season still has one more busy Saturday to offer.

The annual football and volleyball all-star showcases take place Saturday at Kaiserslautern, Germany, gathering the best juniors and seniors from DODEA-Europe’s two primary fall team sports in the same venues where many of them competed for championships just a week earlier.

The 24 volleyball all-stars will play a series of three best-of-five matches starting at 10 a.m. at Vogelweh Fitness Center. The football game, featuring 56 players, follows at 4 p.m. at Kaiserslautern High School. Players were nominated by their own coaches and then selected by a committee headed by DODEA-Europe athletics director Karen Seadore.

The football all-stars will be divided into two teams in a Wednesday draft. Carter Hollenbeck of Division I champion Ramstein coaches Team Pride along with Wiesbaden’s Steve Jewell and Vilseck’s Jim Hall, while Ken Walter of Division II champion Rota leads Team Service with Stuttgart’s Billy Ratcliff and Kaiserslautern’s Lin Hairstone.

The coaching staff for the volleyball all-star game was still being finalized as of Monday.



DODEA-Europe Volleyball All-Stars

OH Christa Becherer (Kaiserslautern)

S Gabriela Campos (Vicenza)

MH Talea Cobb (Kaiserslautern)

MH Tih Cottingham (Aviano)

MH Meadau Cunningham (Stuttgart)

S Allison Donley (Alconbury)

MH Erin Fortune (Black Forest Academy)

LIB Janey Greenberg (Stuttgart)

OH Triana Hampton (Bitburg)

OH Melanie Hirschel-Weber (Weisbaden)

OH Mallory Johnson (Wiesbaden)

OH Kendra Jolly (Black Forest Academy)

OH Amelia Jones (Ramstein)

OH Korley Jones (Sigonella)

MH Adrianna Lovelace (Vicenza)

OH Crystal Morris (Vilseck)

MH Brigantia O'Sadnick (Wiesbaden)

MH Elise Rasmussen (Wiesbaden)

LIB Cristeana Reyes (Ramstein)

DEF Clarissa Rook (Lakenheath)

OH Montgomery Sauter (Ramstein)

MH Ashlyn Starr (Alconbury)

OH De’Jah Tripp (Aviano)

DEF Eliana Vargas (Ansbach)



DODEA-Europe Football All-Stars

QB Hiromi Iglesias (Ansbach)

OL/DL Joxua Baughman (Ansbach)

RB/LB Yorel Smalls (Baumholder)

WR/DB Nate Horton (Baumholder)

QB Eli Canaan (Bitburg)

RB/LB Tyriq Zvijer (Bitburg)

OL/DL Jakub Jackowski (Bitburg)

OL/DL Tristan Korf (Bitburg)

RB/DB Jimmie Montgomery (Bitburg)

RB/LB Jordan Kelley (Hohenfels)

OL/DL Anthony Rivera (Hohenfels)

WR/DB Jaden Masterson (Hohenfels)

RB/LB Filip Havlena (ISB)

RB/LB James Daly (ISB)

OL/DL Theo Masson (ISB)

WR/DB John Kontos (ISB)

RB/LB Hunter Wiles (Kaiserslautern)

OL/DL Thomas Aldana (Kaiserslautern)

K Thomas Robinson (Kaiserslautern)

RB/LB Marcus Smith (Lakenheath)

TE/DL Asher Cedillo (Lakenheath)

OL/DL Henry Moad (Lakenheath)

OL/DL Jacob Shankles (Lakenheath)

WR/DB Christopher Cruz (Lakenheath)

OL/DL Eli Loverink (Naples)

WR/DB KC Evans (Naples)

OL/DL Nic Clarida (Naples)

QB Trevor Miller (Ramstein)

RB/LB Sid Boggs (Ramstein)

RB/LB Sean Elliott (Ramstein)

RB/DL Andrew Short (Ramstein)

OL/DL Erik Gerena (Ramstein)

WR/DB Kyle Glenn (Ramstein)

WR/DB Brendan Hicks (Ramstein)

RB/LB De’Ontae Bradley (Rota)

OL/DL Andy Drake (Rota)

OL/DL Gabe Simon (Rota)

K Jake Anderson (Rota)

QB Alexander Kimberly (SHAPE)

RB/LB Reginald Kirklen (SHAPE)

OL/DL Garett Kopcha (SHAPE)

OL/DL Alex Ploechinger (Stuttgart)

OL/DL Kevin Wentland (Stuttgart)

WR/DB Sean Loeben (Stuttgart)

RB/LB John Silbaugh (Vicenza)

OL/DL Yoonbeam Lee (Vicenza)

OL/LB Marquise Silas (Vicenza)

WR/LB Armando Pinckney (Vilseck)

RB/DB Cameron Downs (Vilseck)

OL/DL Derek Davis (Vilseck)

WR/DB Xavier Scott (Vilseck)

RB/LB Chris Hobson (Wiesbaden)

OL/DL David Hemphill (Wiesbaden)

OL/DL Eimus Tiskevious (Wiesbaden)

WR/DB Joel Waan (Wiesbaden)

WR/DB Caleb Brown (Wiesbaden)

WR/LB Chance Arnoldussen (Wiesbaden)