European soccer - Day 4

Stars and Stripes will attempt to provide timely updates from six four-day DODEA-Europe soccer tournaments in Germany.

Saturday's matches

Boys

Division I

At Reichenbach

Third

SHAPE vs. Naples, 11:30 a.m.

At Kaiserslautern High

Championship

Kaiserslautern vs. Ramstein, 6:30 p.m.

Division II

At Reichenbach

Third

Aviano vs. Florence, 9:45 a.m.

At Kaiserslautern High

Championship

Marymount vs. American Overseas School of Rome, 3 p.m.

Division III

At Reichenbach

Third

Sigonella vs. Hohenfels, 8:30 a.m.

At Kaiserslautern High

Championship

Brussels vs. Ansbach, 11:40 a.m.



Girls

Division I

At Reichenbach

Third

Ramstein vs. Naples, 11:30 a.m.

At Kaiserslautern High

Championship

Stuttgart vs. Wiesbaden, 4:45 p.m.

Division II

At Reichenbach

Third

Rota vs. Bahrain, 9:45 a.m.

At Kaiserslautern High

Championship

Bitburg vs. AFNORTH, 1:20 p.m.

Division III

At Reichenbach

Third

Brussels vs. Hohenfels, 8:30 a.m.

At Kaiserslautern High

Championship

Alconbury vs. Sigonella, 10 a.m.