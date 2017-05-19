European soccer - Day 4
By STARS AND STRIPES Published: May 19, 2017
Stars and Stripes will attempt to provide timely updates from six four-day DODEA-Europe soccer tournaments in Germany.
Saturday's matches
Boys
Division I
At Reichenbach
Third
SHAPE vs. Naples, 11:30 a.m.
At Kaiserslautern High
Championship
Kaiserslautern vs. Ramstein, 6:30 p.m.
Division II
At Reichenbach
Third
Aviano vs. Florence, 9:45 a.m.
At Kaiserslautern High
Championship
Marymount vs. American Overseas School of Rome, 3 p.m.
Division III
At Reichenbach
Third
Sigonella vs. Hohenfels, 8:30 a.m.
At Kaiserslautern High
Championship
Brussels vs. Ansbach, 11:40 a.m.
Girls
Division I
At Reichenbach
Third
Ramstein vs. Naples, 11:30 a.m.
At Kaiserslautern High
Championship
Stuttgart vs. Wiesbaden, 4:45 p.m.
Division II
At Reichenbach
Third
Rota vs. Bahrain, 9:45 a.m.
At Kaiserslautern High
Championship
Bitburg vs. AFNORTH, 1:20 p.m.
Division III
At Reichenbach
Third
Brussels vs. Hohenfels, 8:30 a.m.
At Kaiserslautern High
Championship
Alconbury vs. Sigonella, 10 a.m.
