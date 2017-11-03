Quantcast

Europe volleyball - Day 3

By STARS AND STRIPES Published: November 3, 2017

Stars and Stripes will attempt to provide timely updates from three DODEA Europe volleyball tournaments held Thursday-Saturday in the greater Kaiserslautern, Germany area.

Saturday's matches

Division I

At Kaiserslautern High School
Third place
Naples vs. Ramstein, 11:30 a.m.
At Vogelweh Fitness Center
Championship
Lakenheath vs. Stuttgart, 2 p.m.

Division II

At Kaiserslautern High School
Third place
Black Forest Academy def. Marymount 25-18, 26-24
At Vogelweh Fitness Center
Championship
American Overseas School of Rome vs. Bahrain, noon

Division III

At Kaiserslautern High School
Third place
Alconbury def. Hohenfels 25-22, 25-18
At Vogelweh Fitness Center
Championship
Sigonella vs. Brussels, 10 a.m.

Boys

Saturday at Vicenza
Pool play
Naples vs. Bahrain, 8:30 a.m.
Vicenza vs. Sigonella, 8:30 a.m.
Aviano vs. AOSR, 10:30 a.m.
Marymount vs. Black Forest, 10:30 a.m.
Semifinals
TBD, noon.
TBD, noon
Third
TBD, 2 p.m.
Championship
TBD, 3:30 p.m.

article continues below 

related articles

0

comments Join the conversation and share your voice!  

from around the web

more top news