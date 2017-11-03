Europe volleyball - Day 3
By STARS AND STRIPES Published: November 3, 2017
Stars and Stripes will attempt to provide timely updates from three DODEA Europe volleyball tournaments held Thursday-Saturday in the greater Kaiserslautern, Germany area.
Saturday's matches
Division I
At Kaiserslautern High School
Third place
Naples vs. Ramstein, 11:30 a.m.
At Vogelweh Fitness Center
Championship
Lakenheath vs. Stuttgart, 2 p.m.
Division II
At Kaiserslautern High School
Third place
Black Forest Academy def. Marymount 25-18, 26-24
At Vogelweh Fitness Center
Championship
American Overseas School of Rome vs. Bahrain, noon
Division III
At Kaiserslautern High School
Third place
Alconbury def. Hohenfels 25-22, 25-18
At Vogelweh Fitness Center
Championship
Sigonella vs. Brussels, 10 a.m.
Boys
Saturday at Vicenza
Pool play
Naples vs. Bahrain, 8:30 a.m.
Vicenza vs. Sigonella, 8:30 a.m.
Aviano vs. AOSR, 10:30 a.m.
Marymount vs. Black Forest, 10:30 a.m.
Semifinals
TBD, noon.
TBD, noon
Third
TBD, 2 p.m.
Championship
TBD, 3:30 p.m.
0
comments Join the conversation and share your voice!
from around the web
more top news
Increased use of firing range near Grafenwoehr raises noise concerns
World War II veteran in roach-infested apartment gets eviction notice
Can-do, never-say-no culture undermines Navy readiness, review says
US carries out 1st airstrikes against ISIS in Somalia
Marines help one another capitalize on abbreviated Blue Chromite drills
69 Marines hospitalized in California E. Coli outbreak