Europe Scoreboard: Sept. 16, 2017

High school

Volleyball

Vicenza def. Sigonella 25-21, 25-15, 24-26, 25-15

Friday at Vicenza

Noteworthy -- Julia Lombardi (7 kills, 4 blocks, 8 aces, 5 digs), Chenoa Gragg (6 kills, 3 blocks), Emily Deck (8 aces, 6 digs), Jessica Sweatman (3 aces, 4 digs, 12 assists), Jasmin Pasion (3 digs, 11 assists) and Riley Elliot (3 kills, 4 aces, 2 digs) led Vicenza; Averi Chandler (10 kills, 3 assists) and Kylee Fall (6 assists) led Sigonella.

Saturday at Vicenza

Sigonella def. Aviano 25-4, 25-5, 25-11

Noteworthy -- Jessie Jacobs (11 aces, 5 kills), Chandler (5 kills, 4 assists) and Ana Fall (4 kills, 3 aces) led Sigonella.

Vicenza def. Aviano 22-25, 25-10, 25-12, 25-9

Noteworthy -- Lombardi (9 kills, 4 blocks, 2 aces, 5 digs), Gragg (6 kills, 5 blocks), Deck (6 aces, 7 digs), Sweatman (3 aces, 13 assists), Pasion (2 aces, 11 assists) and Elliot (2 kills, 2 aces, 4 digs) paced the Cougars.



Saturday at Kaiserslautern

Wiesbaden def. Kaiserslautern 25-9, 25-19, 25-14

Noteworthy -- Allaina Houk (11 kills, 6 blocks), Ana Golden (7 kills) and Mallory Johnson (5 kills, 16 assists, 2 blocks) led the victorious Warriors.

Wiesbaden def. SHAPE 25-11, 25-12, 25-14

Noteworthy -- Salote Husseini had 6 kills for the Warriors, while Houk totaled 5 kills and 7 blocks. Monta Bubuce had 22 digs and 8 kills and Anna Kapusta added 10 assists and 15 digs for SHAPE.

SHAPE def. Kaiserslautern 23-25, 25-20, 25-17, 25-21

Noteworthy -- Bubuce (17 kills, 20 digs), Kapusta (25 assists, 25 digs) and Kathrine Dyrholm (9 kills) led SHAPE.



Saturday at Kandern, Germany

Stuttgart def. Black Forest Academy 25-17, 25-22, 25-12

Noteworthy -- The victorious Panthers enjoyed standout efforts from Carly Sharp (9 kills, 2 aces, 5 digs), Ganeva Barriger (7 aces, 5 kills, 7 digs) and Karen Kosinski (9 aces, 2 digs); Jessie Campbell had 5 kills and Leah Kennedy had 5 digs for the Falcons.

Stuttgart def. BFA 24-26, 25-15, 25-19, 25-15

Noteworthy -- Campbell had 5 kills, Adrienne Marlin had 4 blocks and Liz McKell had 9 assists for BFA.



Saturday at Brussels

Lakenheath def. Brussels 25-17, 25-17, 25-16

Noteworthy -- Maya Hagander (3 aces, 8 kills, 2 digs), Clarissa Rook (4 aces, 8 digs), Emily Moran (5 aces, 2 digs) and Jayden Thormann (2 aces, 5 kills, 15 assists) led the Lancers to the win; Danielle Lynch had 5 kills for Brussels.

Lakenheath def. AFNORTH 25-12, 25-19, 25-7

Noteworthy -- Hagander again starred for Lakenheath with 17 aces, 7 kills and 2 digs, while Sade Lloyd added 3 kills and Paige Nielson notched 5 aces for the Lancers.

Brussels def. AFNORTH 22-25, 25-14, 25-14, 23-25, 15-13

Noteworthy -- Lynch (3 aces, 20 kills, 4 digs), Juliette Mobley (4 aces, 6 kills, 31 assists), Sophia Beckley (5 aces) and Evin Harper (4 aces, 9 kills) paced the victorious Brigands.



Saturday at Ramstein

Ramstein def. Vilseck 25-20, 25-21, 25-8

Noteworthy -- Ramstein standouts included Masay Archbold (7 kills, 4 blocks), Cristeana Reyes (25 digs, 2 aces), Kaela Gallagher (18 assists) and Morgan Gabriel (5 aces); Adely Huezo (3 aces, 2 kills, 13 digs) and Tedeja Marshall (7 kills, 3 blocks) led Vilseck.

Vilseck def. Spangdahlem 25-16, 25-8, 25-14

Noteworthy -- Reyne Drasny had 6 aces and 8 assists in the win.

Ramstein def. Spangdahlem 25-9, 25-12, 25-15

Noteworthy -- Samara-Jade Mok had 5 kills, Elizabeth Connolly had 3 kills and 2 aces and Sydney Gabriel handed out 18 assists for Ramstein.

Saturday at Hohenfels

Baumholder def. Hohenfels 25-23, 18-25, 14-25, 25-11, 25-9

Noteworthy -- Idalisse Martinez (3 aces, 6 digs), Maddy Black (7 aces, 4 digs, 2 blocks, 5 kills) and Atleigh Hardaway (7 aces, 4 assists) led Hohenfels.

Alconbury def. Hohenfels 18-25, 25-19, 25-27, 25-19, 15-11

Noteworthy -- Alexus Garcia (5 aces, 3 assists), Black (3 kills, 5 blocks, 6 digs) and Mickey Lefebvre (5 blocks, 4 kills) paced Hohenfels.



Tennis

Saturday at Spangdahlem

Boys

Brussels 9, Spangdahlem 0

Singles -- 1, Aljaz Urbanc def. George Leon 6-1, 6-0; 2, Will Salmon def. Andres Mercado 8-2; 3, Nico Becker def. Daniel Deahy 8-0; 4, Callum Proulx def. Zachary Bisarra 8-2; 5, Bohdon Prolovynko def. Brice Merrill 6-0; Michael Bejanyan won by forfeit. Doubles -- 1, Urbanc/Salmon def. Leon/Mercado 6-3, 6-2; 2, Becker/Prolovynko def. Dealy/Merrill 8-0; 3, Prolovynko/Bejanyan won by forfeit.

Girls

Brussels 5, Spangdahlem 4

Singles -- 1, Alexandria Bohn (Bru) def. Emelia Lenz 6-0, 6-4; 2, Emma Passig (Spang) def. Alara Kocabas 8-6; 3, Annette Belleman (Bru) def. Carmen Merrill 8-2; 4, Hannah Crowson (Bru) def. Kileah Menlove 8-6; 5, Victoria Geehreng (Bru) def. Mattigan Harper 8-2; 6, Katherine Loftus (Spang) won by forfeit. Doubles -- 1, Lenz/Passig def. Kocabas/Belleman 6-1, 4-6, 6-1; 2, Bohn/Crowson def. Merrill/Loftus 8-2; 3, Harper Mattigan/Menlove won by forfeit.



Saturday at Vilseck

Boys

Wiesbaden 5, Vilseck 4

Singles -- 1, Ben Keeler (Vil) def. Duncan McLendon 6-2, 6-2; 2, Benjamin Petrik (Wies) def. Paul Lee 8-1; 3, Kaleb Owen (Vil) def. Caleb Harrison 8-1; 4, William Alsing (Wies) def. Ben Valdez 8-0; 5, Bryan Cortright (Wies) def. Ben Varney 8-1; 6, Nathaniel Valencia (Vil) def. John Green 9-8 (7-3). Doubles -- 1, Owen/Lee def. Petrik/Harrison 6-2, 4-6, 6-1; 2, McLendon/Alsing def. Keeler/Varney 8-5; 3, Cortright/Green def. Valencia/O. Ellis 8-2.

Girls

Wiesbaden 9, Vilseck 0

Singles -- 1, Charlotte Kordonowy def. Maria Bacon 6-0, 6-1; 2, Melissa Pritchett def. Jolie Komlan 8-0; 3, Shelby Alberts def. Deidre Ellis 8-0; 4, Jill McLendon def. Jayda Fountain 8-2; 5, Corban Jackson def. Angelisa Dobbins 8-0; 6, Elizabeth Lockridge def. Robyn Pace 8-0. Doubles -- 1, Pritchett/Albers def. Ellis/Komlan 6-0, 6-2; 2, Kordonowy/J. McLendon def. Fountain/Bacon 8-1; 3, T. Dillard/S. Benson-China def. Masapollo/Newman 8-0.



Saturday at Ramstein

Boys

Ramstein 8, Kaiserslautern 1

Singles -- 1, Grady Gallagher (Ram) def. Mark Butler 7-5, 5-7, 6-2; 2, Daniel Shin (Ram) def. Russell Fleming 8-5; 3, Jordan Liebig (Ram) def. Luca Petritz 8-1; 4, Connor Markus (Ram) def. Isaac Stubbs 8-2; 5, Reed Gallagher (Ram) def. Devon Salden 8-0; 6, Nick Rojas (Ram) def. Justice Burt 8-2. Doubles -- 1, G. Gallagher/Liebig def. Fleming-Salden 6-0, 6-0; 2, Shin-Markus def. Stubbs-Petritz 8-1; 3, Butler/Burt def. R. Gallagher-Rojas 8-1.

Girls

Ramstein 8, Kaiserslautern 1

Singles -- 1, Cami Carswell (Ram) def. Kalin Olsen 6-0, 6-2; 2, Megan Stretch (Ram) def. Margaret Cayce 8-1; 3, Kate Sankey (Ram) def. Lydia Butler 8-2; 4, Josephine Little (Kais) def. Katie Thompson 9-8 (7-4); 5, Ellie Ward (Ram) def. Delany Terry 8-3; 6, Ariana Easton (Ram) def. Shatava McBride 8-1. Doubles -- 1, Stretch/Ward def. Little/Butler 6-0, 6-0; 2, Sankey/Easton def. Cayce McBride 8-2; 3, Carswell/Thompson def. Olsen/Terry 8-0.



Saturday at Vicenza

Boys

Vicenza 4, Sigonella 0

Singles -- 1, Connor Wilson def. David Ohm 6-1, 6-0; 2, William Paulk def. Atalay Yilmaz 8-1. Doubles -- 1, Wilson/Tipton def. Atalay Rajaei 6-0, 6-0; 2, Rudy/Scullion def. Ohm/Atalay 8-0.

Girls

Vicenza 6, Sigonella 0

Singles -- 1, Catherine Gulihur def. Kayla Macalma 6-0, 6-0; 2, Isabella Koch def. Mia Packhauser 8-0; 3, Giulia Sanchez def. Gwena Dye 8-3; 4, Brealin Redecker def. Abby Norwood 8-4. Doubles -- Wilson/Mathena def. Packhauser/Dye 6-0, 6-1; 2, Hudson/Piasecki def. Norwood/Macalma 8-0.

Saturday at Stuttgart

Boys

Stuttgart 9, Hohenfels 0

Singles -- 1, Zach Snow def. Mason Janise 6-0, 6-0; 2, Emmanuel Hurlburt def. Declan Colbert 8-1; 3, Bradley Russell def. Shane Colbert 8-2; 4, Bradley Roxbury def. Roan Welch 8-0; 5, Charlife Griffin def. Tanner Shain 8-3; 6, Aidan Keenan def. Andrew Brewer 8-2. Doubles -- 1, Russell/Roxbury def. Janise/Colbert 6-3, 6-0; 2, Snow/Hurlburt def. Colbert/Welch 8-0; 3, Griffin/Keenan def. Shain/Brewer 8-3.

Girls

Stuttgart 7, Hohenfels 0

Singles -- 1, Kendall Smith def. Chloe Witty 6-0, 6-1; 2, Kandis Ajyman def. Paige Welch 8-1; 3, Hannah Cahill def. Kiersten Shaw 8-3; 4, Olivia Schmitz def. Monty Schmid 8-1; 5, Alyssa Griffith def. Sydney Broach 8-0. Doubles -- 1, Cahill/Ajyman def. Witty/Shaw 7-6, 3-6, 10-9; 2, Smith/Schmitz def. Welch/Schmid 8-1.



Cross country

Saturday at Lago di Famon, Italy

Boys

Vicenza 23, Aviano 33

1, Angel Graulau (Vic) 17:44; 2, Liam Knowles (Avi) 18:02; 3, Alex Ramirez (Vic) 18:51; 4, Daycon Martin Rhone (Vic) 18:55; 5, Jacob Gamboa (Avi) 18:57; 6, Bannon Mongtomery (Vic) 19:35; 7, Gavin Johnson (Avi) 19:49; 8, Chase Fresquez (Avi) 20:18; 9, Kurt Metzger (Vic) 20:26; 10, Donovan Compton (Vic) 20:27.

Girls

Vicenza 15, Aviano incomplete

1, Kaley Smith (Vic) 21:55; 2, Abigail Houghton (Vic) 23:19; 3, Sarah Huggins (Vic) 23:38; 4, Virginia Belt (Avi) 24:01; 5, Amanda Schaul (Avi) 24:25; 6, Irene Ramirez (Vic) 24:35; 7, Desiree Gandy (Vic) 25:05; 8, Sara Blechinger (Avi) 25:13; 9, Alyssa Resch (Avi) 26:05; 10, Arwen Wetzel (Vic) 26:31.



Saturday at Naples

Boys

Naples 17, Marymount 58, AOSR 59, Sigonella Incomplete

1. Daniel Aleksandersen (Nap) 17:10, 2. Gabriel Quejada (Nap) 18:44; 3, Tim Smith (Nap) 18:45; 4, William Davis (AOSR) 19:24; 5, Joshua Lucy (Nap) 19:29; 6, Joey Vinch (Nap) 19:46; 7, Benjamin Latimer (Sig) 19:46; 8, Robert Faggiani (MMI) 20:06; 9, Evan O'Connor (Nap) 21:01; 10, Sam McCarthy (AOSR) 21:10.

Girls

Naples 18, Sigonella 44, AOSR incomplete, Marymount Incomplete

1, Claire Elliott (Nap) 22:40; 2, Cate Westbrook (Nap) 22:44; 3, Alex Patmore (Sig) 22:53; 4, Roxanne Sasse (Nap) 23:22; 5, Val Gilfoy (Nap) 23:48; 6, Adah Barenburg (Nap) 23:53; 7, Abigail Houseworth (Nap) 24:23; 8, Martina Raco (Sig) 24:27; 9, Tara King (Nap) 24:31; 10, Alyssa Albano (Nap) 25:11.



Saturday at Kaiserslautern

Boys

1, Orlando Rojas (Kais) 17:47; 2, Joseph Purvis (Kais) 17:56; 3, Kayden Opperman (Wies) 18:11; 4, Jesse Espinoza (Baum) 18:20; 5, Kayler Lobre (Spang) 18:26; 6, Yadiel Rojas (Kais) 18:27; 7, Griffen Parsells (Kais) 18:31; 8, Joshua Scahill (Wies) 18:34; 9, JJ Comley (Baum) 18:50; 10, Conner Mackie (Kais) 19:05.

Girls

1, Kyla Kolosky (AFN) 21:25; 2, Helene Arnold (Kais) 22:16; 3, Chloe Smith (Spang) 22:42; 4, Amanda Zubowicz (Spang) 22:54; 4, Kaila Iglesias (Wies) 23:16; 6, Mikaela Curnutte (Wies) 23:59; 7, Tannicia Ford (Kais) 24:06; 8, Jillian Donmoyer (Kais) 24:18; 9, Eloine Ward (Kais) 24:23; 10, Gracie Reeves (Wies) 24:31.



Saturday at Stuttgart

Boys

Ramstein 30, Stuttgart 41, BFA 81, Frankfurt 136, Vilseck 156

1, Mac Roberts (BFA) 17:02; 2, Paul Fullwood (Stu) 17:46; 3, Alexander Sprague (Stu) 17:55; 4, Dash Rodgers (Ram) 18:02; 5, Denver Dalpais (Ram) 18:17; 6, Jose Serrano (Ram) 18:29; 7, Nick Blake (Ram) 18:31; 8, Enrius Collazo (Ram) 18:48; 9, Brandon Briggs (Vil) 18:52; 10, William Bermudez (Stu) 18:55.

Girls

Stuttgart 22, Ramstein 63, BFA 84, Frankfurt 98, Vilseck 117

1, McKinley Fielding (Stu) 20:51; 2, Bianca Liberti (BFA) 20:55; 3, Tatiana Smith (Stu) 21:03; 4, McKenzie Perkes (Ram) 21:06; 5, Kate Bowman (Stu) 21:33; 6, Anja Meier (Stu) 21:38; 7, Nina Gante (Stu) 21:38; 8, Annika Seifart (Stu) 21:39; 9, Mirabelle Gasa (Stu) 22:17; 10, Emily Rice (Stu) 22:30.



Saturday at Waterloo, Belgium

Boys

Lakenheath 40, ISB 86, SHAPE 94, Brussels 137, Alconbury 158, British School of Brussels 160, Bonn 172, Luxembourg 277

1, Isaiah Lowney (SJ) 17:33; 2, Michal Krzysztynski (SHA) 17:58; 3, Wesley Phelan (SHA) 18:00; 4, Freedom Tansley (Lake) 18:02; 5, Thomas Nolson (BSB) 18:13; 6, Hugo Pinsard (Bonn) 18:15; 7, Jules Verstraeten (ISB) 18:19; 8, Alex Rodriguez (Lak) 18:21; 9, Dom Schifo (Lake) 18:35; 10, Andrew Riess (Lake) 18:40.

Girls

SHAPE 31, BSB 62, Lakenheath 63, Brussels 85, Bonn 150, St. John’s incomplete, Alconbury incomplete

1, Kayla Smith (SJ) 19:14; 2, Abby Michalec (SJ) 19:37; 3, Holly Moser (SHA) 19:42; 4, Sydney Smith (SJ) 20:07; 5, Malgorzata Krzyzanowska (SHA) 20:30; 6, Shoshana Goldfein (Bru) 21:28; 7, Avery Smothermon (Bru) 22:07; 8, Beckett Moser (SHA) 22:15; 9, Kate Kenworthy (BSB) 22:48; 10, Hailey Myers (Lake) 23:02.