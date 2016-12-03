Europe Scoreboard: Dec. 3, 2016

High school

Basketball

Boys

Vicenza 62, Sigonella 42

Friday at Sigonella

Scoring -- Sigonella: Isaac Griswold 28, Alex Ogletree 6; Vicenza: Luster 20, Decaro 14. Noteworthy -- Ogletree had 12 rebounds and Griswold added 9 to lead the Jaguars; Decaro had 6 rebounds for the Cougars.



Vicenza 53, Sigonella 15

Saturday at Sigonella

Scoring - Sigonella: Griswold 9; Vicenza: Decaro 15, Luster 14. Noteworthy -- Decaro had 5 rebounds and Griswold grabbed 3.



Kaiserslautern 62, Ansbach 32

Friday at Kaiserslautern

Ansbach 4 2 10 16 -- 32

Kaiserslautern 24 13 9 16 -- 62

Scoring -- Ansbach: Kevin Kamara 11, Ogden Andrew 10, Jox Baughman 8; Kaiserslautern: Chris Billings 15, Marlon Robbins 10, Isiah Washington 9, Bryce Pretlow 8. Noteworthy -- Andrew had 14 rebounds and 5 steals, while Baughman added 8 boards.



Kaiserslautern 46, Ansbach 37

Saturday at Kaiserslautern

Ansbach 7 6 6 18 -- 37

Kaiserslautern 6 15 16 9 -- 46

Scoring -- Ansbach: Kamara 17, Andrew 11; Kaiserslautern: Washington 17, Robbins 15. Noteworthy -- Baughman (15), Andrew (12) and Kamara (10) led the Cougars on the boards.



Baumholder 54, Hohenfels 41

Friday at Hohenfels

Scoring -- Baumholder: Nathaniel Horton 22, Michael Fleming 16; Hohenfels: Wade Cooper 11, Franz Moise 10.



Baumholder 60, Hohenfels 43

Saturday at Hohenfels

Scoring -- Baumholder: Horton 32, Fleming 9, Lester Jungbluth 8; Hohenfels: Cooper 19, Jeremy Serrano 9, Moise 7. Noteworthy -- Fleming had 15 rebounds for the Bucs, while David Wyatt added 6 and Jungbluth had 5; Cooper grabbed 6 rebounds for Hohenfels.

Marymount 59, Aviano 36

Friday at Rome

Aviano 9 10 11 6 --36

Marymount 22 10 17 10 -- 59

Scoring -- Aviano: Mason Shine 16, Benjamin Broome 7; Marymount: Dominic Laffitte 25, Diego Lebrija 11, Isaac Dibert 7. Noteworthy -- Laffitte had a double-double with 13 rebounds and added 8 assists and 8 steals.



Marymount 62, Aviano 36

Saturday at Rome

Aviano 13 12 8 3 -- 36

Marymount 22 12 13 5 -- 62

Scoring -- Aviano: Broome 14; Marymount: 29. Noteworthy -- Laffitte totaled 14 rebounds, 7 assists and 8 steals.



SHAPE 75, AFNORTH 26

Friday at Brunssum, Netherlands

Scoring -- SHAPE: Cameron Little 28, Jaylen Williams 14, Ormonte Anderson 12; AFNORTH: Aires Lopez 10, Luke Priestman 6, Kirk Koelstra 4.



Black Forest Academy 84, Wiesbaden 82, 3 OT

Friday at Kandern, Germany

Wiesbaden 17 11 15 17 3 8 11 -- 82

BFA 11 22 12 15 3 8 13 -- 84

Scoring -- Wiesbaden: Isaah Negron 40, David Williams 15, John Mckoy 14; BFA: Trevor Broaten 20, Kaden Proctor 17, Noah Greathouse 14, Jacob Fortune 13. Noteworthy -- Tyrese Harris had 10 assists and 8 rebounds for Wiesbaden; Greathouse made all 3 of his 3-point attempts and added 3 assists; Mckoy grabbed 9 rebounds for the Warriors; Fortune and Dillon Priest dished out 5 assists apiece for BFA.



Wiesbaden 50, BFA 45

Saturday at Kandern

Wiesbaden 7 14 17 12 -- 50

BFA 10 13 6 16 - 45

Scoring -- Wiesbaden; Negron 17, Mckoy 9; BFA: Noah Greathouse 12, Jonah Greathouse 9, Priest 8. Noteworthy -- Leading rebounders included BFA’s Noah Greathouse (9), Proctor (8) and Fortune (5) and Wiesbaden’s Williams (6) and Josh Osakwe (5).



Girls

SHAPE 45, AFNORTH 32

Friday at Brunssum, Netherlands

Scoring -- SHAPE: Efthima Karagianni 14, Nicole Shoof 6; AFNORTH: Amelia Essrich 15. Noteworthy -- Leading rebounds included SHAPE’s Quinn Kilkain (11) and Leilynn Arrington (7) and AFNORTH’s Milanni Wilkerson (13) and Essrich (7).



Bitbug 26, Brussels 20

Friday at Bitburg

Brussels 2 6 4 8 -- 20

Bitburg 5 11 8 2 -- 26

Scoring -- Brussels: Lexi Cruz 7, Gloria Hernandez 6, Jewels Friedoft 5; Bitburg: Elise Rasmussen 10, Baileigh McFall 8. Noteworthy -- Rasmussen produced a triple-double with 11 rebounds and 10 blocks; Hernandez collected 6 boards for the Brigands.



Bitburg 36, Brussels 28

Saturday at Bitburg

Brussels 8 6 6 8 -- 28

Bitburg 8 9 9 10 -- 36

Scoring -- Brussels: Cruz 11, Hernandez 10; Bitburg: Rasmussen 11, Ava Bohn 10, McFall 9. Noteworthy -- Rasmussen blocked 7 shots for the Barons; McFall had 8 rebounds and 5 blocks; Hernandez led the Brigands with 8 rebounds; Avery Smotherman made 5 steals for Brussels.



Sigonella 42, Vicenza 39, OT

Friday at Sigonella

Vicenza 13 4 12 4 6 -- 39

Sigonella 8 7 7 11 9 -- 42

Scoring -- Vicenza: Adrianna Lovelace 21, Shana Rogers 8; Sigonella: Kisiah Chandler 21, Jessica Jacobs 7, Hanna Barnes 7. Noteworthy -- Chandler added 10 rebounds and 5 steals, Barnes grabbed 9 rebounds and Jacobs made 5 steals; Lovelace had 25 rebounds and 5 blocks; Rogers grabbed a game-high 11 rebounds.



Vicenza 36, Sigonella 20

Saturday at Sigonella

Vicenza 6 9 8 14 -- 36

Sigonella 7 5 7 1 - 20

Scoring -- Vicenza: Lovelace 15, Rogers 8; Sigonella: Kristiana Wyrick 8, Barnes 7, Chandler 6. Noteworthy - Lovelace had 13 rebounds for a second straight double-double; Rogers grabbed 9 rebounds; Chandler (10), Barnes (8) and Wyrick (3) led the Jaguars on the boards.



Kaiserslautern 48, Ansbach 15

Friday at Kaiserslautern

Ansbach 5 2 4 4 -- 15

Kaiserslautern 11 17 16 4 -- 48

Scoring -- Kaiserslautern: Le’Jhanique Brown 14, Kiara Lana 13, Haylee Smith 4; Ansbach: Alikah Munson 9, Eliana Vargas 2, Arcelia Escobar 2.



Kaiserslautern 40, Ansbach 4

Saturday at Kaiserslautern

Ansbach 0 2 2 0 -- 4

Kaiserslautern 9 12 15 4 -- 40

Scoring -- Kaiserslautern: Lane 24, Brown 6, Althea Honan 4; Ansbach: Escobar 2, Ajla Begic 2. Noteworthy -- Brown had 4 rebounds for the Raiders.

Stuttgart 42, Lakenheath 21

Friday at Lakenheath

Stuttgart 14 8 11 9 -- 42

Lakenheath 0 7 9 5 -- 21

Scoring -- Stuttgart: Meaghan Ambelang 13, Adan Maher 10, Allyson Taylor 7; Lakenheath: Reese Estus 7, Amanda Stacy 6, Seraphina Rass 4. Noteworthy -- Leading rebounders included Stuttgart’s Taylor (5), Rachel Johnson (5) and Melodie Godin (5) and Lakenheath’s Emily Conde (5), Rass (4) and Stacy (3).



Stuttgart 45, Lakenheath 24

Saturday at Lakenheath

Scoring -- Stuttgart: Marissa Encarnacion 11, Maher 11, Garcell Sampson 4; Lakenheath: Reily Kenck 6, Gabrielle Clavo 4, Kaelyn Grady 4. Noteworthy -- Leading rebounders included Stuttgart’s Taylor (6), Ambelang (3) and Encarnacion (3) and Lakenheath’s Kenck (7), Clavo (4) and Rass (4).



Black Forest Academy 44, Wiesbaden 23

Friday at Kandern, Germany

Scoring -- Wiesbaden: Corban Jackson 10, Amani Robinson 5, Kiana Sterns 4; BFA: Emma Emasealu 8, Kennedy Willbanks 8, Katie Greathouse 8. Noteworthy -- Jackson totaled 5 rebounds, 6 steals and 3 blocks in defeat; Emasealu led all rebounders with 12, while Greathouse added 8 boards, Cailynn Campbell added 6 rebounds and 7 steals and Naomi Ruegg made 7 steals for the Falcons; Robinson had 9 boards and Karizmah Colston added 5 for the Warriors.



BFA 46, Wiesbaden 14

Saturday at Kandern, Germany

Scoring -- Wiesbaden: Jackson 4, Sterns 3, Robinson 3; BFA: WIllbanks 20, Emily Brauer 6, Campbell 6. Noteworthy -- Leading rebounders included Wiesbaden’s Colston (10) and Robinson (8) and BFA”s Erin Fortune (5) and Greathouse (4); Emasealu had 6 steals.



Aviano 30, Marymount 13

Friday at Rome

Aviano 6 8 4 12 -- 30

Marymount 5 2 3 3 -- 13

Scoring -- Aviano: Tiana Link 27; Marymount: Arna Mathiesen 6.



Marymount 22, Aviano 14

Saturday at Rome

Scoring -- Aviano: Link 11; Marymount: Mathiesen 6.



Wrestling

Vicenza 104, Naples 97, Aviano 65, Sigonella 60

Saturday at Vicenza

106 pounds -- 1, Nicholas Verduga (Vic); 2, Caleb Smith (Vic); 3, AJ Dellsola (Nap); 4, Tyler McElwain (Avi).

113 -- 1, Munro Manning (Sig); 2, Daniel DeSessa (Avi)

120 -- 1, Clay Cashman (Vic); 2, Jacob Gamboa (Avi); 3, Tristian Valdez (Vic); 4, Jake Leible (Vic).

126 -- 1, Liam Knowles (Avi); 2, Anthony Verduga (Vic); 3, Chance McMullin (Vic); 4, Zoe Rea (Avi).

132 -- 1, Brenden Elkins (Sig); 2, Michael Hauser (Avi).

138 -- 1, Josh Badillo (Vic); 2, Andres Tavares (Nap); 3, Tristian Hermanderz (Vic); 4, Liam Sheffield (Nap).

145 -- 1, Jackson Blivin (Nap); 2, Cain Brehmer (Sig); 3, Ethan Laws (Avi); 4, Trey Brock (Vic).

152 -- 1, Jordan Hoffman (Nap); 2, Lars Becker (Sig); 3, Alexander King (Avi); 4, Robbie Mitchel (Nap).

160A -- 1, Caleb Hood (Nap); 2, Mitchel Schaul (Avi); 3, Raymond Gregorich (Nap); 4, Walter Esparza-Hernand (Sig).

160B -- 1, Nicholas Luminarias (Nap); 2, Michael Ursell (Nap); 3, Brittany Archer (Nap); 4, Bronwyn Ries (Nap).

170 -- 1, Frank Mastroiani (Nap) 2, Ethan Jonston (Vic); 3, Tyrone Pittman (Nap); 4, Reginald May (Sig).

182 -- 1, Emil Aliyev (Vic); 2, Ayden Capps (Avi); 3, Shamil Aliyev (Vic); 4, Ethan Lopez (Sig).

195 -- 1, Nicholas Glarida (Nap); 2, Tristian McLaughlin (Vic).

285 -- 1, Dequan Epperson (Vic); 2, Kaelin Dunn (Nap); 3, Dominic Dellarosa (Nap).

Lakenheath 118, Brussels 104, AFNORTH 54, Alconbury 28

Saturday at Alconbury

106 — 1, Eli Rothas (Lak) 2, Damien Roberto (Afn)

113 — 1, Makhmudkhon Ganiev (Bru) 2, None

120 — 1, Kyle Boren (Lak) 2, Oumar Toure (Bru)

126 — 1, Ethan Boren (Lak) 2, Jacob Brown (Lak)

132 — 1, Skylar Condon (Bru) 2, Micha Skariaah (Afn)

138 — 1, Preston Booth (Lak) 2, CJ Koloskhy (Afn)

145 — 1, Joseph Medina (Lak) 2, Grant Axley (Afn)

152 — 1, Barron Frazier (Lak) 2, Arnold Castro (Lak)

160 — 1, Bohdan Polovynko (Bru) 2, Joseph Rowberry (Lak)

170 — 1, Dee Wilson (Alc) 2, Daniel Holland (Lak)

182 — 1, Joseph Krussick (Lak) 2, Bryant Gonzalez (Bru)

195 — 1, Oleksandr Orativskyi (Bru) 2, None

220 — 1, Guram Manjgaladze (Bru) 2, None

285 — None

Saturday at Wiesbaden

Team scores not available

106 -- 1, Atreyu Allen (Wies); 2, John Odom (Ram).

113 -- 1, Isaiah Maez (Ram).

120 -- 1, Josh Garcia (Ram); 2, Jeremiah Gerber (Wies); 3, Seth Crisp (Ram); 4, Marvin Crews (Baum).

126 -- 1, Bailey Kling (Wies); 2, Russel Bodily (Ram); 3, Brandon Pittman (Ram); 4, Melissa Masur (Ram).

132 -- 1, Alex Kimberly (SHA); 2, Brian Haney (Bit); 3, Tyler Kostos (Ram); 4, Kaden Romleski (Ram).

138A -- 1, Stanley Cruz (Ram); 2, Marcus Bradley (Ram); 3, Angel Zubia (SHA); 4, Aeden Ochoa (Baum).

138B -- 1, Anthony Salcido (Ram); 2, Anthony Villella (Ram); 3, Ethan Odom (Ram).

145 -- 1, Ryan Ford (Ram); 2, Zak Kappenman (SHA); 3, Brandon Voros (Ram); 4, Damon Nelson (Ram).

152 -- 1, Ridge Barney (Ram); 2, Milo Clark (Ram); 3, Sean Hogan (Ram).

160 -- 1, Gabe Charlifue (Wies); 2, Owen Peterson (Ram); 3, Ceth Haney (Bit); 4, Aaron Valentine (Ram).

170 -- 1, Nate Warner (Wies); 2, Micah Noggle (Ram); 3, Caleb McCabe (Baum); 4, Jacob Grimmage (SHA).

182 -- 1, Ayden Kemp (Ram); 2, Adrian Clinton (Baum).

195 -- 1, Randle Steinbeck (Ram); 2, Joshua Fairbank (SHA); 3, Chaz Gomes (Wies).

220 -- 1, Deven Holland (Wies); 2, Dawson Miskin (Ram); 3, Corey Kerwood (Wies); 4, Michael Buchheit (Wies).

285 -- 1, Erik Gerena (Ram).



Stuttgart 186.5, Vilseck 108, Kaiserslautern 102.5, Hohenfels 43, Munich 34

Saturday at Stutgart

106 -- 1, Annika Rivera (Stu); 2 Johnathan Alvarado (Vil); 3, Sydney King (Hoh); 4, Noah Wolfe (Kais).

113 -- 1, Connor Mackie (Kais); 2, Tyler Barber (Kais); 3, Joseph Wicker (Stu); 4, Tyler McGrady (Stu).

120 -- 1, Louie Garcia (Vil); 2, Blaise Markley (Vil); 3, Adrian Cruz (VIl); 4, William Russell (Stu).

126 -- 1, Benjamin Fielding (Stu); 2, Jaxson Bartlett (Stu); 3, Ryan Morrow (Stu); 4, Stephan Cordice (Vil).

132 -- 1, Matthew Bolduc (Stu); 2, Evan Mackie (Kais); 3, Abraham Engelke (Stu); 4, Rachael Dickenson (Stu).

138 -- 1, Brandon Duckworth (Vil); 2, Tyler Savage (Stu); 3, Jacob Benavides (Hoh); 4, Joseph Rice (Stu).

145 -- 1, Isaiah Phillips (Stu); 2, Michael Clearwater (Vil); 3, Gabriel Medaugh (VIl); 4, Trevor Sullivan (Kais).

152 -- 1, Christopher Hernandez (Stu); 2, Dante Rincon (Kais); 3, Jaden Masterson (Hoh); 4, Gregory Sanchez (Stu).

160 -- 1, Thaniel Hrushka (Kais); 2, Drake Ronnau (Mun); 3, Roman Rosas (Vil); 4, Robert Baumback (Stu).

170 -- 1, Cole Ronnau (Mun); 2, Kyle Frost (Vil); 3, Jamal Baggett (Hoh); 4, Coglianese Wesley (Stu).

182 -- 1, Kevin Wentland (Stu); 2, Rodrick Hendricks (Kais); 3, Zachary Coffey (Stu); 4, Omar Barbie (Stu).

195 -- 1, Christopher Cheadle (Stu); 2, Joseph Baca (Vil); 3, Liam Hartman (VIl); 4, Zachary Watson (Stu).

220 -- 1, Juan Oesterich (Vil); 2, Royce Stayley (Kais); 3, Trevor Dunbar (Stu); 4, William Green (Stu).

285 -- 1, John Carroll (Stu); 2, Christopher Frye (Stu); 3, Kenneth Hooks (Vil).



Marksmanship

Kaiserslautern 1,058; Alconbury 1,053; Wiesbaden 993; Baumholder 975; Bitburg 718

Saturday at Baumholder

1, Wemhoff (Kais) 271; 2, Bleichroth (Alc) 269; 3, Sahli (Kais) 268; T4, Ratliff (Alc) 266; T4, Williams (Baum) 266; 6, Jackson (Kais) 265; 7, Park (Alc) 263; 8, Cunningham (Wies) 259; 9, Christofferson (Alc) 255; T10, Stackpole (Wies) 254, T10, Robertson (Kais) 254;

Prone -- Bleichroth 95.

Standing -- Wernhoff 89

Kneeling -- Jackson 93.



Stuttgart 1,139; Vilseck 1,120; Hohenfels 997; Ansbach 958; Vicenza 944

Saturday at Vilseck

1, Macy Kimball (Stu) 290; 2, Jordan Fay (Stu) 288; 3, VIctoria Banister (Vil) 287; 4, Eileen Dickinson (Stu) 284; 5, Ximena Soberon (Stu) 283; 6, Callum Funk (Stu) 282; T7, Fallon Dickinson (Stu) 281; T7, Shelby Harmann (Vil) 281; 9, Mikaela Motherwell (Vil) 279; 10, Kaylee McGlasson (Stu) 276.

Prone -- F. Dickinson 99.

Standing -- Kimball 96.

Kneeling -- Fay 98.