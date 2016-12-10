Europe Scoreboard: Dec. 10, 2016

High school

Basketball

Boys

Aviano 44, American Overseas School of Rome 32

Friday at Aviano

AOSR 9 14 6 3 -- 32

Aviano 9 10 12 13 -- 44

Scoring -- AOSR: Moric 11, Yin 6, Jiang 4; Aviano: Hayden Roers 13, Benjamin Broome 11, Austin Groves 8.



Aviano 38, AOSR 34

Saturday at Aviano

AOSR 12 6 7 9 -- 34

Aviano 13 9 7 9 -- 38

Scoring -- AOSR: Gherardini 14, Jiang 7; Aviano: Mason Shine 13, Roers 8.



Baumholder 59, Alconbury 37

Friday at Baumholder

Alconbury 4 11 10 12 -- 37

Baumholder 29 10 16 4 -- 59

Scoring - Alconbury; Tyler Gilhuys 17, Anthony Stewart 11; Baumholder: Nate Horton 26, Michael Fleming 14, Lester Jungbluth 6, Daryon Jones 6. Noteworthy -- Fleming grabbed 18 rebounds, while Jones added 8; Stewart and Gilhuys grabbed 5 rebounds each for Alconbury; Baumholder scored the game’s first 15 points.



Baumholder 61, Alconbury 36

Saturday at Baumholder

Alconbury 6 10 10 10 -- 36

Baumholder 8 17 19 17 -- 61

Scoring -- Alconbury: Gilhuys 14, Stewart 12; Baumholder: Horton 18, Jungbluth 17, Fleming 14. Noteworthy -- Fleming had 16 rebounds and Jungbluth nabbed 10 in double-double efforts, while Horton collected 9 boards; Stewart (6) and Gilhuys (5) led the Dragons on the glass.



Vicenza 39, Naples 27

Friday at Vicenza

Naples 8 9 7 3 -- 27

Vicenza 11 9 5 14 -- 39

Scoring -- Naples: KC Evans 8, Terrell Staten 7; Vicenza; Alex Decaro 13, Brown 13. Noteworthy -- Decaro had 11 rebounds for the Cougars.



Naples 58, Vicenza 37

Saturday at Vicenza

Naples 15 17 5 21 -- 58

Vicenza 7 10 9 11 -- 37

Scoring -- Naples: Evans 25, Omar Lopez 9; Vicenza: Eric Luster 13, Brown 9.



Black Forest Academy 65, AFNORTH 25

Friday at Kandern, Germany

AFNORTH 9 10 3 3 -- 25

BFA 29 17 10 9 -- 65

Scoring -- AFNORTH: Aires Lopez 10; BFA: Jonah Greathouse 28, Dillon Priest 11, Ethan Powell 8. Noteworthy -- Leading rebounders for BFA included Greathouse (7), Jacob Fortune (7), Priest (5), Noah Greathouse (5) and Trevor Broaten (5).



BFA 53, AFNORTH 31

Saturday at Kandern, Germany

AFNORTH 3 10 8 9 -- 31

BFA 14 16 16 7 -- 53

Scoring -- AFNORTH: Malik Mays 9, Isaiah Darrisah 8, Tim McDaniel 6; BFA: Kaden Proctor 18, J. Greathouse 11, Broaten 8. Noteworthy -- Proctor posted a double-double with 12 boards along with his career-high 18 points; Broaten grabbed 5 boards, while Powell and J. Greathouse handled 4 each; Seth Bonenclark collected 11 rebounds for AFNORTH, while Darrisah and Mays each added 6.



SHAPE 54, Kaiserslautern 26

Friday at Mons, Belgium

Kaiserslautern 11 2 8 5 -- 26

SHAPE 16 10 9 19 -- 54

Scoring -- Kaiserslautern: Isaiah Washington 6, Christopher Billings 5; SHAPE: Matt Hoover 23, Jaylen Williams 9, Monte Anderson 8, Cameron Little 7. Noteworthy -- Williams had 8 rebounds for SHAPE, while Hoover added 7; Little posted 5 steals and 7 assists.



SHAPE 67, Kaiserslautern 55

Saturday at Mons, Belgium

Kaiserslautern 9 16 5 25 -- 55

SHAPE 13 16 28 8 -- 67

Scoring -- Kaiserslautern: Marlon Robbins 16, Washington 10, Billings 9; SHAPE: Little 18, Anderson 17, Hoover 14, Williams 11. Noteworthy -- Williams (10) and LIttle (8) led the Spartans on the boards.

Girls

Vicenza 38, Naples 30

Friday at Vicenza

Naples 7 6 10 7 -- 30

Vicenza 13 6 8 11 -- 38

Scoring -- Naples; Jada Williamson 11, Jade Sawyer 10, Victoria Sasse 4, Ashanti Nixon 4; Vicenza: Adrianna Lovelace 21, Shoshana Rogers 8, Grace Bello 5. Noteworthy -- Lovelace had 19 rebounds and 6 steals and Rogers had 8 rebounds and 3 steals for the Cougars; Williamson posted a double-double with 10 rebounds; Sasse made 5 steals.



Naples 35, Vicenza 32

Saturday at Vicenza

Naples 2 11 10 12 -- 35

Vicenza 11 4 9 8 -- 32

Scoring -- Naples: Sawyer 8, Genesis Torrent-Mendez 8, Mia Rawlins 6; Vicenza: Lovelace 16, Jazmen Shaw 6, Bello 5. Noteworthy -- Lovelace posted 10 rebounds and 4 steals; Williamson recorded 9 rebounds and 5 steals.



Sigonella 45, Florence 15

Saturday at Sigonella

Scoring -- Florence: Grace Ihle 8; Sigonella: Jessica Jacobs 18, Kisiah Chandler 8, Kristiana Wyrick 8, Hanna Barnes 5. Noteworthy -- Chandler had 8 rebounds and 4 assists.



Sigonella 51, Florence 9

Saturday at Sigonella

Scoring -- Florence: Ihle 5; Sigonella: Jacobs 16, Chandler 16, Barnes 7, Elizabeth Camus 5. Noteworthy -- Chandler had 7 rebounds and 2 assists, Camus grabbed 7 rebounds and Barnes added 6 rebounds.



Ramstein 46, Wiesbaden 15

Friday at Wiesbaden

Ramstein 4 17 10 15 -- 46

Wiesbaden 5 4 4 2 -- 15

Scoring -- Ramstein: Yhari Dupree 18, Ashley Mateo 14, Shannon McCray 4; Wiesbaden: Kiana Sterns 7, Corban Jackson 4. Noteworthy -- Korizmah Colston of Wiesbaden had a game-high 15 rebounds; Shemilia Johnson (10), Kaitlyn Daniels (8) and Elizabeth Noel (8) led the Royals on the boards; Dupree made 10 steals for a double-double; Ashley Mateo dished out 5 assists for Ramstein.



Kaiserslautern 27, SHAPE 10

Friday at Mons, Belgium

Kaiserslautern 5 8 8 6 -- 27

SHAPE 1 2 2 5 -- 10

Scoring -- Kaiserslautern: Le’Jhanique Brown 7, Althea Honan 6, Mikala Bell 4, Rana Robinson 4; SHAPE: Quinn Kilrain 5. Noteworthy -- Megan Vanheuckelom led the Spartans with 9 rebounds.



Kaiserslautern 30, SHAPE 17

Saturday at Mons, Belgium

Kaiserslautern 9 7 12 2 -- 30

SHAPE 5 5 4 3 -- 17

Scoring -- Kaiserslautern: Brown 9, Honan 6, Bell 6; SHAPE: Kilrain 7. Noteworthy -- Kilrain had 8 boards for SHAPE.



Baumholder 48, Alconbury 15

Friday at Baumholder

Alconbury 2 6 5 2 -- 15

Baumholder 10 15 16 7 -- 48

Scoring -- Alconbury: Ashlyn Starr 9; Baumholder: Eliyah Tillman 23, Sierra Green 10, Isabella Gill 8. Noteworthy -- Tillman added 12 rebounds and 9 steals; Tytianna Martinez had 7 assists and 6 rebounds for the Bucs; Green added 7 rebounds; Gill made 5 steals; Ashlyn Starr and Haley Starr each had 4 rebounds for Alconbury.



Baumholder 31, Alconbury 12

Saturday at Baumholder

Alconbury 2 6 1 3 -- 12

Baumholder 5 5 6 15 -- 31

Scoring -- Alconbury: A. Starr 6; Baumholder: Tillman 15, Martinez 8.



AOSR 32, Aviano 26

Saturday at Aviano

AOSR 9 6 8 9 -- 32

Aviano 2 8 7 9 -- 26

Scoring -- AOSR: Blanchette 16; Aviano: Tiana Link 8.

AOSR 24, Aviano 20

Friday at Aviano

AOSR 4 11 2 7 -- 24

Aviano 4 2 6 8 -- 20

Scoring -- AOSR: Blanchette 12; Aviano: Tiana Link 9. Noteworthy -- Link had 7 rebounds for the Saints.



BFA 55, AFNORTH 9

Friday at Brunssum, Netherlands

BFA 6 21 16 12 -- 55

AFNORTH 2 0 7 0 -- 9

Scoring -- AFNORTH: Milahni Wilkerson 5; BFA: Kennedy Wilbanks 17, Katie Greathouse 8, Grace Wettstone 8. Noteworthy -- Erin Fortune (7) and Wettstone (5) led the Falcons on the boards; Wilkerson led all rebounders with 10; Simen Butun made 4 steals for AFNORTH; Wilbanks and Emily Brauer each had 5 steals for BFA.



BFA 49, AFNORTH 5

Saturday at Brunssum, Netherlands

BFA 6 16 11 16 -- 49

AFNORTH 0 2 2 1 -- 5

Scoring -- BFA: Wilbanks 14, Greathouse 11, Brauer 7. Noteworthy -- Greathouse (8 rebounds), Wettstone (7 rebounds), Naomi Ruegg (7 steals) and Wilbanks (8 steals) starred for BFA.



Wrestling

Naples 122, Vicenza 118, Aviano 81, Sigonella 46, AOSR 16

Saturday at Naples

106 pounds -- 1, Munro Manning (Sig); 2, Ethan Herrera (Avi); 3, Caleb Smith (Vic); 4, AJ Dell’Isola (Nap).

113 -- 1, Nicholas Verduga (Vic); 2, Daniel DeSessa (Avi)

120 -- 1, Jacob Gamboa (Avi); 2, Clay Cashman (Vic); 3, John Miayamato (Sig); 4, Tristan Valdez (Vic).

126 -- 1, Anthony Verduga (Vic); 2, Chase Reasland (Nap); 3, Chance McMullin (Vic); 4, Chris Kazsubowski (Sig).

132 -- 1, Josh Badillo (Vic); 2, Michael Hauser (Avi); 3, Liam Sheffield (Nap); 4, Chase Faukenberry (Avi).

138 -- 1, Andres Tavares (Nap); 2, Anthony Ceventes (Avi); 3, Ethan Law (Avi); 4, Trey Brock (Vic).

145 -- 1, Jackson Blivin (Nap); 2, Cain Brehmer (Sig); 3, Tristan Hernandez (Vic); 4, Brandon Manauto (AOSR).

152 -- 1, Jordan Hoffman (Nap); 2, Raymond Gregorich (Nap); 3, Alex King (Avi); 4, Matthew McClure (AOSR).

160 -- 1, Caleb Hood (Nap); 2, Mitchel Schaul (Avi); 3, Walter Hernandez (Sig).

170 -- 1, Franco Mastroianni (Nap); 2, Ethan Johnson (Vic); 3, Tyrone Pittman (Nap); 4, Reginald Mays (Sig).

182 -- 1, Emil Aliyev (Vic); 2, Ayden Capps (Avi); 3, Zane Miagany (Nap); 4, Joseph Crews (Nap).

195 -- 1, Nick Clarida (Nap); 2, Shamil Aliyev (Vic); 3, Angelo DiBella (AOSR).

285 -- 1, Dequan Epperson (Vic); 2, Kaelin Dunn (Nap); 3, Dominic Dellarosa (Nap).

Lakenheath 176.33, Baumholder 105.33, SHAPE 81, Bitburg 59.83, Alconbury 40

Saturday at Lakenheath

106 -- 1, Bryan Lovett (Lake); 2, Eli Rothas (Lake); 3, Jordan Bayle (SHAPE).

113 -- 1, Marvin Crews (Baum); 2, Kyle Boren (Lake); 3, Henry Etheridge (Bit).

120 -- 1, Jacob Brown (Lake); 2, Brandon Mills (Bit); 3, Chloe Miller (Bit).

126 -- T1, Ethan Boren (Lake); T1, Kurt Nacionales (Bit); T1, Victor Castro (Baum); 4, Brian Haney (Bit).

138 -- 1, Preston Booth (Lake); 2, Aeden Ochoa (Baum); 3, Jacob Perry (Alc); 4, Peter Schulman (Alc).

145 -- 1, Hunter Tate (Baum); 2, Joseph Medina (Lake); 3, Caleb Erikson (Alc); 4, Zak Kappenman (SHAPE).

152 -- 1, Sean Kilrain (SHAPE); 2, Joseph Rowberry (Lake); 3, Ceth Haney (Bit); 4, Branden Perales (Baum).

160 -- 1, Barron Frazier (Lake); 2, Sean Ripley (SHAPE).

170 -- T1, Dee Wilson (Alc); T1, Caleb McCabe (Baum); T3, Daniel Holland (Lake); T3, Jacob Grimmage (SHAPE).

182 -- 1, JP Krussick (Lake); 2, Joey Glenk (Lake); 3, Syzmon Poplawski (SHAPE).

195 -- 1, Yorel Smalls (Baum); 2, Joshua Fairbank (SHAPE).

220 -- 1, Chris Davidson (SHAPE); 2, Malik Chism (Baum).



Marksmanship

Stuttgart 1,154; Vilseck 1,129; Hohenfels 1,026; Vicenza 976; Ansbach 920

Saturday at Hohenfels

1, Callum Funk (Stu) 292.

Prone -- Alyssa Garcia (Vil) 100.

Standing -- Funk 97.

Kneeling -- Ximena Soberon (Stu) 98.