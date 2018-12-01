Europe Scoreboard: Dec. 1, 2018
By STARS AND STRIPES Published: December 1, 2018
High school
Basketball
Boys
Hohenfels 47, AFNORTH 38
Saturday at Hohenfels
Scoring – Hohenfels: Deshawn Herold-Adams 8, Enrique Lopez 6; AFNORTH: Keoni Gallman 14, Hans-Andres Haller 11. Noteworthy – Deshawn Herold-Adams had 5 assists
Hohenfels 51, Brussels 19
Saturday at Hohenfels
Scoring – Hohenfels: Deshawn Herold-Adams 14, Enrique Lopez 10; Brussels: Edward Sundberg 10, Zafer Ozkeroglu
Ansbach 76, Brussels 12
Friday at Ansbach
Brussels 2 4 1 5 -- 12
Ansbach 34 27 11 4 -- 76
Scoring -- Ansbach: Ogden Andrew 20, Matayo Kabuye 15, Kevin Kamara 10. Noteworthy -- Kabuye posted a double-double with 12 rebounds, while Kamara added 9 boards and Andrew handled 8; Rovic Denuna passed out 15 assists.
Vicenza 58, Sigonella 16
Friday at Sigonella
Vicenza 27 19 8 4 -- 58
Sigonella 5 5 4 2 -- 16
Scoring -- Sigonella: Gregory Neal 9.
Vicenza 63, Sigonella 30
Saturday at Sigonella
Vicenza 9 22 15 17 -- 63
Sigonella 7 7 4 12 -- 30
Scoring -- Sigonella: Johnathan English 12, Neal 8, Devin Taylor 3. Noteworthy -- Neal grabbed 7 rebounds.
Stuttgart 62, SHAPE 28
Friday at Stuttgart
SHAPE 9 3 6 10 -- 28
Stuttgart 17 21 15 9 -- 62
Scoring -- SHAPE: Nathan Barden 8, Dimitrios Fougias 7, George Vlachkis 6; Stuttgart: Logan Crouch 18, Gavin Abney 14, Wade Cooper 8. Noteworthy -- Crouch made five three-pointers.
Stuttgart 44, SHAPE 25
Saturday at Stuttgart
SHAPE 4 10 6 5 -- 25
Stuttgart 8 25 6 5 -- 44
Scoring -- SHAPE: Fougias 8, Jarod Gallegos 6, Barden 5; Stuttgart: Crouch 10, Ahmir Johnson 9, Sabriel Ashley 7.
Aviano 56, Florence 10
Saturday at Florence
Scoring -- Aviano: Courtlyn Glover 8, Malachai Brooks 8, Gabriel Hodgson 7, Jaylin Hardy 7.
Aviano 74, Florence 19
Saturday at Florence
Scoring -- Aviano: Hodgson 18, Glover 10, Brooks 10.
Naples 75, Lakenheath 46
Saturday at Naples
Naples 18 23 20 14 -- 75
Lakenheath 8 11 22 5 -- 46
Scoring -- Lakenheath: Maurice Thomas 16; Naples: Tye Thompson 29, Charles White 14, Brandon Parker 10, Ashton Jeanty 9. Noteworthy -- Jeanty grabbed 11 rebounds for Naples.
Naples 86, Lakenheath 65
Friday at Naples
Lakenheath 20 12 15 18 -- 65
Naples 29 15 24 18 -- 86
Scoring -- Lakenheath: David Velmar 20, Adam Wooley 14; Naples: Tye Thompson 44, Ashton Jeanty 18. Noteworthy -- Jeanty had a double-double with 10 rebounds; Thompson made 5 steals.
AOSR 52, Marymount 47 (OT)
Friday at Rome
AOSR 12 15 12 5 8 -- 52
Marymount 16 12 6 10 3 -- 47
Scoring -- AOSR: Ahmed Assad 15, Cyrus Watkins 13; Marymount: Mario Freilino 20, Francesco Gnecco 17. Gnecco grabbed 11 rebounds and Assad had 10 in double-double performances; Freilino made 5 steals.
AOSR 49, Marymount 40
Saturday at Rome
AOSR 12 11 14 12 -- 49
Marymount 8 10 15 7 -- 40
Scoring -- AOSR: Niv Eshel 17, Watkins 11; Marymount: Gnecco 22, Freilino 10. Noteworthy -- Gnecco had another double-double with 15 rebounds; William Davis handled eight boards for AOSR.
Girls
Black Forest 50, Baumholder 13
Friday at Baumholder
Scoring -- BFA: Kennedy Wilbanks 22.
Black Forest 50, Baumholder 14
Saturday at Baumholder
Scoring -- BFA: Wilbanks 28.
Sigonella 54, Vicenza 24
Friday at Sigonella
Vicenza 5 5 8 6 -- 24
Sigonella 14 10 18 12 -- 54
Scoring -- Sigonella: Averi Chandler 21, Jessica Jacobs 20, Samantha Sanders 4; Vicenza: Brealin Redecker 16. Noteworthy -- Chandler (7 assists, 7 rebounds), Jacobs (13 steals) and Sanders (5 rebounds) led the Jaguars.
Sigonella 61, Vicenza 25
Saturday at Sigonella
Vicenza 2 9 8 6 -- 25
Sigonella 22 9 13 17 -- 61
Scoring -- Sigonella: Chandler 28, Jacobs 13, Ashlee Stuart 6; Vicenza: Redecker 20. Noteworthy -- Chandler (8 rebounds, 6 assists), Jacobs (14 steals, 7 assists) and Stuart (8 rebounds) stuffed the stat sheet for Sigonella.
Naples 46, Lakenheath 24
Friday at Naples
Lakenheath 4 5 8 6 -- 24
Naples 16 8 10 12 -- 46
Scoring -- Lakenheath: Serephina Raas 8; Naples: Roxanne Sasse 20, Victoria Sasse 12, Mia Rawlins 6, M. Farinas 6. Noteworthy -- Naples standouts included R. Sasse (11 steals, 4 assists, 6 rebounds), V. Sasse (4 steals, 4 assists) and Rawlins (8 rebounds, 4 assists).
Naples 41, Lakenheath 25
Saturday at Naples
Lakenheath 11 8 4 2 -- 25
Naples 9 12 14 6 -- 41
Scoring -- Lakenheath: Raas 18; Naples: R. Sasse 19, M. Farinas 10, V. Sasse 10. Noteworthy -- Rawlins posted 12 rebounds and 9 steals, while R. Sasse added 9 steals and V. Sasse grabbed 8 rebounds.
Brussels 31, Hohenfels 28
Saturday at Hohenfels
Scoring -- Brussels: Nina Duvniak 23; Hohenfels: Aloha Yoslean 16, June Smith 10. Noteworthy -- Alexandria Bohn grabbed 12 rebounds for Brussels, while Olivia Friedhoff added 10; Hohenfels’ Yadila Martinez made 6 steals.
AFNORTH 42, Hohenfels 28
Saturday at Hohenfels
AFNORTH 9 10 18 5 -- 42
Hohenfels 9 11 2 6 -- 28
Scoring -- AFNORTH: Victoria Morris 17, Ashley Bailey 12, Josie Bosch 9; Hohenfels: Smith 17, Yoslean 9. Noteworthy -- Bailey had 8 rebounds and Morris dished out 5 assists for the Lions.
Alconbury 42, Spangdahlem 28
Friday at Alconbury
Scoring -- Alconbury: Alynna Palacios 16, Kira Thorne 12, Regan Thorne 4, Natalie Bishop 4; Spangdahlem: Bridget Donovan 8, Izzy Smith 8, Lorelai Vargo 8. Noteworthy -- Palacios had a triple-double with 12 steals and 10 rebounds; K. Thorne had a double-double with 13 boards.
Spangdahlem 27, Alconbury 26
Saturday at Alconbury
Scoring -- Alconbury: Palacios 11, Kira Thorne 8, Destinee Nunez 4; Spangdahlem: Smith 12, Vargo 6, Justine Tila 5. Noteworthy -- Smith and Palacios each had double-doubles with 10 rebounds apiece.
Stuttgart 40, SHAPE 15
Friday at Stuttgart
Scoring -- Stuttgart: Skye DaSilva-Mathis 7, Adan Maher 6, Victoria Antoine 6, Olivia Sullens 6. Noteworthy -- Maher had 6 steals, Carly Sharp grabbed 6 rebounds, Rebekah Johnson and Rachel Johnson had 4 rebounds each and Erin Taylor made 3 steals for the Panthers.
Stuttgart 34, SHAPE 12
Saturday at Stuttgart
Scoring -- Stuttgart: Maher 13, DaSilva-Mathis 7, Liv Sullens 5. Noteworthy -- Sullens had 8 of the Panthers’ 31 total steals on the game; Sharp and DaSilva-Mathis each had 6 rebounds.
Kaiserslautern 43, Vilseck 40
Saturday at Vilseck
Scoring -- Kaiserslautern: Emajanae Hawkins 18, Le’Jhanique Brown 17, Devin Johnson 5; Vilseck: Rebekah Heckert 16, Tedeja Marshall 15, Alicia Alcedo 3. Noteworthy -- Marshall posted a double-double with 18 rebounds; Heckert added 9 boards and Hassana Balde added 5 for the Falcons.
AOSR 42, Marymount 31
Friday at Rome
AOSR 10 8 10 10 -- 42
Marymount 2 12 10 9 -- 31
Scoring -- AOSR: Amaya Vaquerizo 16, Lara Jaff 11; Marymount: Anna Aboltina 21, Dana Hoefner 6. Noteworthy -- AOSR’s Evan Park led all rebounders with 15; Lucias Mas led MMI with seven boards.
AOSR 37, Marymount 23
Saturday at Rome
AOSR 1 10 16 10 -- 37
Marymount 9 5 4 5 -- 23
Scoring -- AOSR: Vaquerizo 13, Isabela Walsh 11; Marymount: Aboltina 16. Noteworthy -- Park had a game-high 12 rebounds while Aboltina led MMI with 10.
Marksmanship
Kaiserslautern 1,109; Wiesbaden 1,064; Alconbury 1,029; SHAPE 1,012; Baumholder 923; Spangdahlem 896
1, Tristan Lauer (Wies) 283; 2, Jazmyn Taylor (Kais) 282; 3, Juliana Hosey (Kais) 279; 4, Isabelle Ploechinger (Kais) 278; 5, Madison Lobre (Spang) 276.
Prone -- Ploechinger 100
Standing -- Lauer 94
Kneeling -- Hosey 96
Wrestling
Vicenza 83, Rota 77, Aviano 76, Sigonella 70, Naples 66
Saturday at Aviano