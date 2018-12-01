Europe Scoreboard: Dec. 1, 2018

High school

Basketball

Boys

Hohenfels 47, AFNORTH 38

Saturday at Hohenfels

Scoring – Hohenfels: Deshawn Herold-Adams 8, Enrique Lopez 6; AFNORTH: Keoni Gallman 14, Hans-Andres Haller 11. Noteworthy – Deshawn Herold-Adams had 5 assists



Hohenfels 51, Brussels 19

Saturday at Hohenfels

Scoring – Hohenfels: Deshawn Herold-Adams 14, Enrique Lopez 10; Brussels: Edward Sundberg 10, Zafer Ozkeroglu



Ansbach 76, Brussels 12

Friday at Ansbach

Brussels 2 4 1 5 -- 12

Ansbach 34 27 11 4 -- 76

Scoring -- Ansbach: Ogden Andrew 20, Matayo Kabuye 15, Kevin Kamara 10. Noteworthy -- Kabuye posted a double-double with 12 rebounds, while Kamara added 9 boards and Andrew handled 8; Rovic Denuna passed out 15 assists.



Vicenza 58, Sigonella 16

Friday at Sigonella

Vicenza 27 19 8 4 -- 58

Sigonella 5 5 4 2 -- 16

Scoring -- Sigonella: Gregory Neal 9.



Vicenza 63, Sigonella 30

Saturday at Sigonella

Vicenza 9 22 15 17 -- 63

Sigonella 7 7 4 12 -- 30

Scoring -- Sigonella: Johnathan English 12, Neal 8, Devin Taylor 3. Noteworthy -- Neal grabbed 7 rebounds.

Stuttgart 62, SHAPE 28

Friday at Stuttgart

SHAPE 9 3 6 10 -- 28

Stuttgart 17 21 15 9 -- 62

Scoring -- SHAPE: Nathan Barden 8, Dimitrios Fougias 7, George Vlachkis 6; Stuttgart: Logan Crouch 18, Gavin Abney 14, Wade Cooper 8. Noteworthy -- Crouch made five three-pointers.



Stuttgart 44, SHAPE 25

Saturday at Stuttgart

SHAPE 4 10 6 5 -- 25

Stuttgart 8 25 6 5 -- 44

Scoring -- SHAPE: Fougias 8, Jarod Gallegos 6, Barden 5; Stuttgart: Crouch 10, Ahmir Johnson 9, Sabriel Ashley 7.



Aviano 56, Florence 10

Saturday at Florence

Scoring -- Aviano: Courtlyn Glover 8, Malachai Brooks 8, Gabriel Hodgson 7, Jaylin Hardy 7.



Aviano 74, Florence 19

Saturday at Florence

Scoring -- Aviano: Hodgson 18, Glover 10, Brooks 10.



Naples 75, Lakenheath 46

Saturday at Naples

Naples 18 23 20 14 -- 75

Lakenheath 8 11 22 5 -- 46

Scoring -- Lakenheath: Maurice Thomas 16; Naples: Tye Thompson 29, Charles White 14, Brandon Parker 10, Ashton Jeanty 9. Noteworthy -- Jeanty grabbed 11 rebounds for Naples.

Naples 86, Lakenheath 65

Friday at Naples

Lakenheath 20 12 15 18 -- 65

Naples 29 15 24 18 -- 86

Scoring -- Lakenheath: David Velmar 20, Adam Wooley 14; Naples: Tye Thompson 44, Ashton Jeanty 18. Noteworthy -- Jeanty had a double-double with 10 rebounds; Thompson made 5 steals.

AOSR 52, Marymount 47 (OT)

Friday at Rome

AOSR 12 15 12 5 8 -- 52

Marymount 16 12 6 10 3 -- 47

Scoring -- AOSR: Ahmed Assad 15, Cyrus Watkins 13; Marymount: Mario Freilino 20, Francesco Gnecco 17. Gnecco grabbed 11 rebounds and Assad had 10 in double-double performances; Freilino made 5 steals.



AOSR 49, Marymount 40

Saturday at Rome

AOSR 12 11 14 12 -- 49

Marymount 8 10 15 7 -- 40

Scoring -- AOSR: Niv Eshel 17, Watkins 11; Marymount: Gnecco 22, Freilino 10. Noteworthy -- Gnecco had another double-double with 15 rebounds; William Davis handled eight boards for AOSR.

Girls

Black Forest 50, Baumholder 13

Friday at Baumholder

Scoring -- BFA: Kennedy Wilbanks 22.



Black Forest 50, Baumholder 14

Saturday at Baumholder

Scoring -- BFA: Wilbanks 28.



Sigonella 54, Vicenza 24

Friday at Sigonella

Vicenza 5 5 8 6 -- 24

Sigonella 14 10 18 12 -- 54

Scoring -- Sigonella: Averi Chandler 21, Jessica Jacobs 20, Samantha Sanders 4; Vicenza: Brealin Redecker 16. Noteworthy -- Chandler (7 assists, 7 rebounds), Jacobs (13 steals) and Sanders (5 rebounds) led the Jaguars.



Sigonella 61, Vicenza 25

Saturday at Sigonella

Vicenza 2 9 8 6 -- 25

Sigonella 22 9 13 17 -- 61

Scoring -- Sigonella: Chandler 28, Jacobs 13, Ashlee Stuart 6; Vicenza: Redecker 20. Noteworthy -- Chandler (8 rebounds, 6 assists), Jacobs (14 steals, 7 assists) and Stuart (8 rebounds) stuffed the stat sheet for Sigonella.



Naples 46, Lakenheath 24

Friday at Naples

Lakenheath 4 5 8 6 -- 24

Naples 16 8 10 12 -- 46

Scoring -- Lakenheath: Serephina Raas 8; Naples: Roxanne Sasse 20, Victoria Sasse 12, Mia Rawlins 6, M. Farinas 6. Noteworthy -- Naples standouts included R. Sasse (11 steals, 4 assists, 6 rebounds), V. Sasse (4 steals, 4 assists) and Rawlins (8 rebounds, 4 assists).



Naples 41, Lakenheath 25

Saturday at Naples

Lakenheath 11 8 4 2 -- 25

Naples 9 12 14 6 -- 41

Scoring -- Lakenheath: Raas 18; Naples: R. Sasse 19, M. Farinas 10, V. Sasse 10. Noteworthy -- Rawlins posted 12 rebounds and 9 steals, while R. Sasse added 9 steals and V. Sasse grabbed 8 rebounds.



Brussels 31, Hohenfels 28

Saturday at Hohenfels

Scoring -- Brussels: Nina Duvniak 23; Hohenfels: Aloha Yoslean 16, June Smith 10. Noteworthy -- Alexandria Bohn grabbed 12 rebounds for Brussels, while Olivia Friedhoff added 10; Hohenfels’ Yadila Martinez made 6 steals.



AFNORTH 42, Hohenfels 28

Saturday at Hohenfels

AFNORTH 9 10 18 5 -- 42

Hohenfels 9 11 2 6 -- 28

Scoring -- AFNORTH: Victoria Morris 17, Ashley Bailey 12, Josie Bosch 9; Hohenfels: Smith 17, Yoslean 9. Noteworthy -- Bailey had 8 rebounds and Morris dished out 5 assists for the Lions.

Alconbury 42, Spangdahlem 28

Friday at Alconbury

Scoring -- Alconbury: Alynna Palacios 16, Kira Thorne 12, Regan Thorne 4, Natalie Bishop 4; Spangdahlem: Bridget Donovan 8, Izzy Smith 8, Lorelai Vargo 8. Noteworthy -- Palacios had a triple-double with 12 steals and 10 rebounds; K. Thorne had a double-double with 13 boards.



Spangdahlem 27, Alconbury 26

Saturday at Alconbury

Scoring -- Alconbury: Palacios 11, Kira Thorne 8, Destinee Nunez 4; Spangdahlem: Smith 12, Vargo 6, Justine Tila 5. Noteworthy -- Smith and Palacios each had double-doubles with 10 rebounds apiece.



Stuttgart 40, SHAPE 15

Friday at Stuttgart

Scoring -- Stuttgart: Skye DaSilva-Mathis 7, Adan Maher 6, Victoria Antoine 6, Olivia Sullens 6. Noteworthy -- Maher had 6 steals, Carly Sharp grabbed 6 rebounds, Rebekah Johnson and Rachel Johnson had 4 rebounds each and Erin Taylor made 3 steals for the Panthers.



Stuttgart 34, SHAPE 12

Saturday at Stuttgart

Scoring -- Stuttgart: Maher 13, DaSilva-Mathis 7, Liv Sullens 5. Noteworthy -- Sullens had 8 of the Panthers’ 31 total steals on the game; Sharp and DaSilva-Mathis each had 6 rebounds.



Kaiserslautern 43, Vilseck 40

Saturday at Vilseck

Scoring -- Kaiserslautern: Emajanae Hawkins 18, Le’Jhanique Brown 17, Devin Johnson 5; Vilseck: Rebekah Heckert 16, Tedeja Marshall 15, Alicia Alcedo 3. Noteworthy -- Marshall posted a double-double with 18 rebounds; Heckert added 9 boards and Hassana Balde added 5 for the Falcons.

AOSR 42, Marymount 31

Friday at Rome

AOSR 10 8 10 10 -- 42

Marymount 2 12 10 9 -- 31

Scoring -- AOSR: Amaya Vaquerizo 16, Lara Jaff 11; Marymount: Anna Aboltina 21, Dana Hoefner 6. Noteworthy -- AOSR’s Evan Park led all rebounders with 15; Lucias Mas led MMI with seven boards.



AOSR 37, Marymount 23

Saturday at Rome

AOSR 1 10 16 10 -- 37

Marymount 9 5 4 5 -- 23

Scoring -- AOSR: Vaquerizo 13, Isabela Walsh 11; Marymount: Aboltina 16. Noteworthy -- Park had a game-high 12 rebounds while Aboltina led MMI with 10.



Marksmanship

Kaiserslautern 1,109; Wiesbaden 1,064; Alconbury 1,029; SHAPE 1,012; Baumholder 923; Spangdahlem 896

1, Tristan Lauer (Wies) 283; 2, Jazmyn Taylor (Kais) 282; 3, Juliana Hosey (Kais) 279; 4, Isabelle Ploechinger (Kais) 278; 5, Madison Lobre (Spang) 276.

Prone -- Ploechinger 100

Standing -- Lauer 94

Kneeling -- Hosey 96



Wrestling

Vicenza 83, Rota 77, Aviano 76, Sigonella 70, Naples 66

Saturday at Aviano