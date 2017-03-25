D-I favorites come away with victories

The big three of DODEA-Europe Division I girls soccer are off to their typically successful starts. The defending champion Stuttgart Panthers, runner-up Naples Wildcats and perennial contender Ramstein Royals all registered wins on Saturday.

Stuttgart blanked the visiting Vilseck Falcons 7-0, putting the game out of reach well before halftime. Alexa Smith scored three goals, Marissa Encarnacion added two goals and Lexi Mclellan had a goal and an assist for the reigning champs.

Naples was equally dominant at Sigonella. The Wildcats pounced on their Division III opponents in an 8-1 rout powered by two goals apiece from Micayla Feltner and AnnaGrace Hale. Abigail Houseworth distributed three assists for Naples.

Ramstein met more resistance in its 2-1 win over visiting Wiesbaden. Hannah Floyd scored both Royal goals and Morgan Lewis and Leayssa Murray each made three saves in goal to preserve the win. Lily Hogenson notched the Warriors’ lone goal.

Ramstein and Stuttgart renew their historic rivalry on April 15. Naples gets its rematch with the Panthers a week later when the Wildcats host a four-team Division I meet-up.

International School of Brussels wins twice: The host Raiders won a pair of regional matchups on the weekend, handling Alconbury 3-2 on Friday and routing Lakenheath 8-1 on Saturday.

The Raiders first repelled a second-half rally by the defending Division III champion Dragons.

Tasneem Amijee scored two goals to lead ISB, which scored two unanswered goals in the first half. Alconbury’s Roni Teti and Jordan Morris each scored second-half goals to threaten the Raiders’ lead.

Victoria Weber scored five goals and added an assist as the Raiders completed their sweep the next day.

Aviano 2, Florence 0: Saturday at Aviano, the Saints put away their guests with two first-half goals.

Elizabeth Lopez and Kaila Lusson found the back of the net for Aviano. Hailey Pulliam assisted on both occasions.

The win was the second in as many games for the Saints, who start the post-spring break portion of their season April 14 at Naples.

Baumholder 1, Brussels 0: Saturday at Brussels, a timely second-half goal and a standout performance in goal gave the visiting Bucs a gritty win.

Taylor Lynch scored the game’s lone goal off an assists by Yaara Smalls. Bucs keeper Eliyah Tillman made that single score hold up with a 15-save effort in goal.