Boys basketball roundup Contenders starting to emerge five weeks before finals

A furious weekend of DODEA-Europe boys basketball saw Wiesbaden and Ramstein reassert themselves as Division I contenders, Rota complete an undefeated Division II regular season and Baumholder emerge as the team to beat in Division III.

Wiesbaden 67, Kaiserslautern 54: Friday at Wiesbaden, the Warriors blasted the visiting Raiders.

The home team burst out to a 27-12 lead through one quarter, building a lead easily healthy enough to withstand a fourth-quarter Raider rally. The win is the fourth straight Division I triumph for the Warriors.

Isaah Negron scored a game-high 22 points to lead Wiesbaden. Teammate Donte Hurt scored 15 points on five three-pointers, while Tyrese Harris notched nine assists and five rebounds in the win.

Black Forest Academy 69/63, Ansbach 38/26: At Kandern, Germany, the host Falcons recorded a decisive sweep of the Cougars.

A balanced BFA attack led the way to the back-to-back blowouts. Kaden Proctor scored a game-high 20 points and added six rebounds to lead the way on Friday. Dillon Priest totaled 13 points and five rebounds to clinch the sweep Saturday. Jonah Greathouse totaled 30 points over the two games.

Ogden Andrew was productive in defeat for the Cougars, registering a 13-point, 10-rebound double-double on Friday and tying Greathouse for game-high scoring honors with 16 points Saturday.

Ramstein 55/64, Lakenheath 16/24: At Ramstein, the defending champion Royals routed their Division I guests.

Naser Eaves led the way offensively on both occasions, posting game-high totals of 19 points Friday and 17 points Saturday. Jerod Little reached double digits in both games with matching 12-point performances.

Kentavious Seawood scored a combined 16 points to lead Lakenheath.

The Royals have now rattled off six straight wins.

SHAPE 71, AFNORTH 30: Friday at Brunssum, Netherlands, the Spartans easily handled their regional rival.

Cameron Little poured in 28 points to lead SHAPE’s explosive offense. Matt Hoover scored 15 and Jaylen Williams added 12 to join Little in double figures.

The win completes a season sweep for the Spartans. SHAPE also beat AFNORTH 75-26 on Dec. 2.

Rota rolls twice: At Aviano, the defending Division II champion Rota Admirals continued to dominate in their DODEA-Europe regular-season cameo appearance with a 67-33 defeat of American Overseas School of Rome on Friday and an 80-41 win over Marymount on Saturday.

The wins followed yet another lopsided victory, Thursday’s 63-23 drubbing of host Aviano.

Jashaun Garrison and Andy Drake each scored a combined 46 points in the Friday and Saturday wins.

The games bring an end to Rota’s regular-season DODEA-Europe schedule; they’ll next be seen as prohibitive favorites in next month’s Division II European tournament.

Host Aviano struggles: The homestanding Saints finished their weekend without a win, taking a heartbreaking 71-70 defeat to Marymount and a 48-35 loss to AOSR on Saturday.

Marymount star Dominic Laffitte scored 22 of his 45 points in the fourth quarter to help the Royals edge the Saints. A balanced AOSR attack put Aviano away by a more comfortable 13-point margin.

Hayden Roers led the home team with 36 total points over the two games, while Mason Shine contributed 32.

Baumholder gets the best of small-school foes: At Brussels, the Baumholder Bucs claimed a decisive edge in a four-team Division III shootout.

Baumholder beat Alconbury 42-17, host Brussels 28-13 and Sigonella 47-27 in a dominant weekend effort that leaves the Bucs the midseason favorite to claim the small-school title next month.

Nate Horton led the Bucs with 41 points over the three games.

In other action, Paul Hubbard scored 16 points as Brussels beat Sigonella 30-21 on Friday, and Sigonella recovered to rout Alcobury 36-14 on Saturday behind 12 points from Isaac Griswold.