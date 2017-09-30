Aviano clinches playoff spot with win over Baumholder

BAUMHOLDER, Germany -- The Aviano Saints continued their resurgent DODEA-Europe Division II football season Saturday with an emphatic 56-16 victory over the Baumholder Bucs.

The Saints clinched a postseason spot with the victory, which improved their record to 4-0 overall and 3-0 in the South division a year after they went winless. But Aviano’s toughest challenges are likely still to come, including a non-region date with defending champion Rota on Oct. 14 and a clash with fellow South frontrunner Naples on Oct. 21, the last day of the regular season.

The Saints and Bucs were tied at eight apiece in the first quarter when Aviano unleashed a barrage of 48 unanswered points to swing the game decisively in its favor.

Pablo Cervantes had three rushing touchdowns for the Saints, while Mickey Moore notched a touchdown each of the rushing and receiving variety. Mason Shine tossed touchdown passes to Moore and Tony Perales.

Nate Horton threw a touchdown pass to Andrew Carter for one of Baumholder’s touchdowns. The other came on a rush by lineman Malik Chism, who was appearing in his final game as a Buc prior to a PCS move.