Aviano clinches playoff spot with win over Baumholder
By STARS AND STRIPES Published: September 30, 2017
BAUMHOLDER, Germany -- The Aviano Saints continued their resurgent DODEA-Europe Division II football season Saturday with an emphatic 56-16 victory over the Baumholder Bucs.
The Saints clinched a postseason spot with the victory, which improved their record to 4-0 overall and 3-0 in the South division a year after they went winless. But Aviano’s toughest challenges are likely still to come, including a non-region date with defending champion Rota on Oct. 14 and a clash with fellow South frontrunner Naples on Oct. 21, the last day of the regular season.
The Saints and Bucs were tied at eight apiece in the first quarter when Aviano unleashed a barrage of 48 unanswered points to swing the game decisively in its favor.
Pablo Cervantes had three rushing touchdowns for the Saints, while Mickey Moore notched a touchdown each of the rushing and receiving variety. Mason Shine tossed touchdown passes to Moore and Tony Perales.
Nate Horton threw a touchdown pass to Andrew Carter for one of Baumholder’s touchdowns. The other came on a rush by lineman Malik Chism, who was appearing in his final game as a Buc prior to a PCS move.
0
comments Join the conversation and share your voice!
from around the web
more top news
Parakeet found at US air base in Tokyo reunites with elderly Japanese owner
US to Americans: Stay away from Cuba after health 'attacks'
US airstrikes hit ISIS targets for 2nd time in a week
9 days ago after Maria, less than half of Puerto Rico National Guard on duty
Trump to travel to 5 countries in Asia in November
$590M in aircraft, warship, SEALs work flows to San Diego defense contractors