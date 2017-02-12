Boise State uses late run to power past Air Force
By STARS AND STRIPES Published: February 12, 2017
BOISE, Idaho — Justinian Jessup and Paris Austin had 14 points apiece on Saturday, and Boise State scored 13 straight points down the stretch to power past Air Force 76-66.
The Broncos (16-7, 9-3 Mountain West) led for most of the game but trailed in parts of the second half and were down by one with 7:18 left.
Chandler Hutchison's pair of free throws with 3:44 left capped a 13-0 run that made it 72-60. The Falcons (10-15, 3-9) answered with four straight points but got no closer from there.
Boise State moved a half-game ahead of Nevada (8-3) and stayed a half-game ahead of Colorado State (9-4) for first place in the conference standings.
Hutchison finished with 11 points and 11 rebounds for his ninth double-double of the season. David Wacker added 10 points.
Hayden Graham led Air Force with 19 points on 9-of-14 shooting. Zach Kocur added 14 points and Lavelle Scottie scored 11.
