Episode six: Spooky service stories

The specter in the Spectre. The terror in Tonga. Just in time for Halloween, host Rod Rodriguez and guests share their own personal tales of frights, spirits and other paranormal events in this eerie episode of Military Matters.

<element>

Rod, former Army officer Dean Bundschu, former Marine and "To the Point" host Eric Mitchell, and an Air Force veteran named Mike relate spine-tingling tales of aggressive apparitions, ghosts in a gunship and bivouacs where things go bump in the night.

And Navy veteran Jennifer Marshall, host of the CW's "Mysteries Decoded," shares a lingering, otherworldly experience that began when she investigated a house that was the scene of famous murders.

Poltergeists and other paranormal phenomena rule the night in this episode that will prepare you for this haunted holiday season.

The full transcript of the podcast can be found here.

