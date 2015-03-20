Japan and the United States: Special allies

“The Prime Minister has brought the sun out, so he can do about anything.”

That was the way President Joe Biden of the United States graciously, and subtly, publicly introduced Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga of Japan at the White House. The Rising Sun, national symbol of Japan, was prominently associated with an earlier period of militarism that led to World War II in the Pacific.

Today, Japan with the U.S. boasts one of the largest and most advanced economies in the world, and is a leader in support of international organizations. The nation in recent years has been an active participant in international security cooperation.

While China, North Korea and Russia often dominate world news thanks to threats and turbulence, Japan has continued a course of sustained political stability and expanding international involvement and leadership.

Since the end of the regional and global commercial surge of Japan three decades ago, national economic problems have often seemed to dominate domestic debate, and attention from abroad. The problem of persistent economic sluggishness, the inability to reenergize the powerful engines of rapid growth, has preoccupied both policymakers and business leaders.

Japan nonetheless sustains the position of global economic power. The rise of China has tended to overshadow this continuing fundamental fact of economic life. Japan is a global producer in an enormous range of products, including autos and electronics of all kinds.

Japan, like the United States and in contrast to China, possesses a highly advanced economy, with long-established physical and human infrastructure providing stable support. Japan remains the second largest highly advanced and developed economy in the world, after the U.S.

Abroad, Japan since 2016 has effectively promoted a Free and Open Indo-Pacific (FOIP) involving collaboration among the maritime democracies of the region. Australia, India and the U.S. have all become supportive of this effort.

Frustration of the Trans-Pacific Partnership (TPP), and more general withdrawal of the U.S. from diplomatic leadership in the Pacific, has provided an opportunity for Japan to fill the void. In January 2017, President Donald Trump publicly issued a memorandum withdrawing the nation’s signature from the TPP. Hillary Clinton, the Democratic Party’s 2016 presidential nominee, also became critical of the ambitious free trade initiative.

In September 2019, Japan and the U.S. concluded an important trade promotion agreement. The lengthy and complex negotiations strengthened the alliance.

Japan’s neighbors are challenging. Sustained military buildup in China receives continuing global attention and concern, along with the wider regional arms race, and ongoing maritime disputes. North Korea’s often-wild rhetoric, combined with nuclear weapons development, add further international frictions.

The opportunities for military cooperation between Japan and the U.S. are especially promising. Both nations are major military powers. Indirectly, the enormous scale of the Pacific Theatre during World War II provides the two principal combatants of that conflict incentives to ensure relations do not again deteriorate. In recent years, Japan has been much more comfortable regarding participation in international peacekeeping missions, notably concerning Afghanistan.

In the 19th century, as rapid industrial development began, Japan’s leaders viewed Great Britain as the example to emulate. Both are maritime nations, each close to a continent containing difficult rivals.

British leaders have had great impact, largely positive. Thomas Glover, for example, over decades in Japan nurtured industrial development. After World War I, Japan was attracted to alliance with Germany, with disastrous results.

Today, free markets, and global trade and investment, encourage stability and the rule of law. Today, Japan’s leadership in this often vexing but manageable environment is undeniable.

The complex challenges of our time require mature, informed foreign policies. Suga can build on the lengthy, overall successful record of predecessor Shinzo Abe.

Biden has the opportunity to reinforce the long-term international commitments of the United States.

Arthur I. Cyr is Clausen Distinguished Professor at Carthage College in Wisconsin and author of “After the Cold War.”