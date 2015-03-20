Help military children clear school hurdles

Stars and Stripes is making stories on the coronavirus pandemic available free of charge. See other free reports here. Sign up for our daily coronavirus newsletter here. Please support our journalism with a subscription.

April is celebrated as the Month of the Military Child. While those of us who serve as military families appreciate the sentiment behind this declaration, we would prefer more action at the national and local level regarding the quality of our children’s education, as significant challenges continue to accumulate, to the wearing of purple and handing out balloons in “recognition” of our children that marked last month.

Shutdowns due to COVID-19 this past school year will affect thousands of military children as they prepare for another Permanent Change of Station season. Like their civilian counterparts, military children live in states whose education has been negatively affected by the pandemic. But unlike their civilian counterparts, military children who must move this summer will be forced into a completely different educational system that may or may not have responded to the pandemic as their previous school district. Many children will move from areas where they were virtual learners most of the year to areas where the schools offered in-person learning.

Will these children be prepared to advance to the next grade level? Or will the state where they move be forced to hold them back, thus affecting their self-esteem, educational competitiveness and in the case of high-school seniors, their ability to graduate on time?

States such as Virginia are proposing to overhaul their mathematics program and only offer advanced math classes in junior and senior year of high school. The reasoning is highly controversial, with neither side seeming to recognize or even care about the adverse impact this will have on military (and transient) students. Military children who live in Virginia for even one year will be forced into an unfamiliar and untested approach to mathematics and may be unprepared for math in other states when their parents are reassigned. (California is the other state currently implementing similar changes.)

Military children do not appear to be one of the groups identified by those advocating for so-called “equity” in our educational departments. We are an underrepresented, diverse minority in many of the communities where we live. Unfortunately, our transient lifestyle makes it difficult for military families to participate as members of their local school boards and have more of a say in their child’s educational experience.

And while several organizations exist to help military families transition into new school districts, such as the Military Children’s Education Coalition, they typically have little to no influence over the actual requirements that school boards impose in their districts. While MCEC is a valuable resource to parents when they move into a new district, they are not able to assist with most real-world concerns. Military children transferring from out of state their senior year need “waivers” for graduation requirements that most schools refuse to grant; MCEC cannot do anything about this. Neither can the leadership on the military base.

Rather than risk their child’s ability to graduate on time, families face the agonizing choice of separation, which presents emotional and financial hardships. It is well known that the military does not encourage family separation, especially in the senior leadership. Families feel incredible pressure to move with their servicemember.

No one should have to weigh possible career advancement against their child’s ability to remain academically competitive.

Since the 1960s, local states receive impact aid from the federal government for every military child that is registered in their school system. One would think that would give us some leverage with local schools. It does not. These federal dollars can be spent however the individual state decides. The money does not have to directly aid the school where that military child matriculates and frequently is used to cover “shortages” in their state budgets.

We know that we voluntarily signed up to serve. But that does not mean that our children should be consigned to accepting a subpar quality of education.

Military children face frequent moves throughout their lives that directly affect their education. These challenges are shared by all military children, regardless of race, ethnicity, religion or economic bracket. That nothing constructive is being done to address these challenges demonstrates the appalling lack of dialogue between our civilian and military communities regarding our children’s education.

Our children deserve better.