VA to vaccinate patients, staff at 128 additional sites
By NIKKI WENTLING | STARS AND STRIPES Published: December 21, 2020
WASHINGTON – Veterans and health care workers will receive coronavirus vaccines this week at 128 more Department of Veterans Affairs facilities across the country.
The department is readying doses of the Moderna vaccine, which the U.S. Food and Drug Administration authorized Friday for emergency use. Richard Stone, executive in charge of the Veterans Health Administration, said the VA had ordered 122,000 doses of the Moderna vaccine ahead of its approval and prepared 200 sites to dispense it. The first 113 sites will start this week, the department announced Monday.
“Having a second COVID-19 vaccine will enable us to reach more facilities and vaccinate more health care personnel and veterans in additional parts of the country,” VA Secretary Robert Wilkie said in a statement.
The VA also announced that 15 more sites will receive doses of Pfizer’s coronavirus vaccine, in addition to the 37 medical centers that began administering it last week.
The VA administered its first doses of Pfizer’s coronavirus vaccine Dec. 13. The 37 hospitals are mostly in areas with high veteran populations, such as Washington, Dallas and Cleveland. Sites were chosen based on their ability to vaccinate large numbers of people, and most importantly, to store vaccines in extremely cold temperatures. The Pfizer vaccine must be frozen at 94 degrees below zero, a challenge for many hospitals across the country.
Of the 15 sites that will start administering the Pfizer vaccine this week, seven are in Florida.
The 113 sites chosen as the first sites to administer the Moderna vaccine include hospitals and community-based outpatient clinics across 47 states. The sites were chosen based on need, the VA said. All locations can store the vaccine at 4 degrees below zero – a much less stringent requirement, Stone said.
The department released its final plan last week detailing the order in which veterans and staff would receive a vaccine. The VA is undertaking a plan to distribute vaccines to more than 418,000 employees and any of the 10 million enrolled patients who want one. Stone predicted about 7 million veterans would want the vaccine.
As vaccines become more widely available, the department plans to reach out to eligible veterans and schedule their vaccinations.
Residents and staff of the VA’s long-term community living centers, as well as spinal cord injury centers, are among the first to be vaccinated. After the first vaccines are distributed, the VA will shift its focus to vaccinating VA employees who treat coronavirus patients. This includes emergency department staff and health care workers in coronavirus intensive care units.
After those phases of distribution, the VA will vaccinate veterans and staff living in other nursing facilities that don’t yet have access to vaccines.
Once it’s done with nursing homes, the VA plans to vaccinate health care workers who aren’t in coronavirus units, as well as other hospital employees, such as police, food services workers and administrative staff. All other VA essential workers, as well as homeless veterans, patients on dialysis, organ transplant patients and veterans undergoing chemotherapy are next on the list.
After that, the VA will start vaccinating patients based on their age, with those 85 and older going first. Veterans ages 50 and younger will be the last to receive a vaccine. During this phase of vaccinations, the VA plans to prioritize veterans who have high-risk conditions, such as cancer, obesity, diabetes or heart disease. Black, Hispanic and Native American veterans will also be prioritized. According to VA data, minority veterans are disproportionately affected by the virus.
The vaccines are becoming more available during a time of record-breaking cases and deaths nationwide.
However, the current coronavirus cases and deaths among VA patients was unknown Monday. A website where the department typically publicizes its data was undergoing maintenance and hasn’t been updated since Dec. 11. The agency did not respond to a request for updated data.
On Dec. 11, 17,757 VA patients were sick with the virus and 5,542 have died of it. Ninety VA employees have died.
