New Marines workout uniform to be tested this summer, available next year

A Marine demonstrates a prototype version of the new Physical Training Uniform. The new shirt and shorts will be tested and evaluated by 500 Marines. The uniform will provide a more athletic fit that aligns with today’s commercial clothing trends.

WASHINGTON — The Marine Corps will pick 500 people to test a new workout uniform during the summer to determine whether it meets the needs for modern athletic gear.

“Active wear has come a long way from when the [general purpose] trunk was first issued,” Kristine Bealmear, the physical training uniform project officer at Marine Corps Systems Command, said in a statement. “I feel it’s important for our Marines to have these advanced garments to provide them comfort and durability during their [physical training] sessions.”

The new physical training, or PT, uniform is a shirt and shorts with the same olive drab green color scheme as the current uniform, but it will have more features including material that is anti-microbial, moisture-wicking, stretches, fast-drying and reflective, according to the statement. The uniform will be more fitted and include side mesh panels for breathability.

The uniform would not be complete without the Marine Corps insignia -- the eagle, globe, and anchor -- located on the sleeve and on the left leg. The back of the shirt will have “USMC” going down the middle with reflective stripes going down across the shoulder blades.

The shorts will be “basketball-style” with a longer inseam than the current shorts, a “bike-style” liner, and pockets with zippers. Shorter inseam shorts will come later for those who prefer it for running, according to the statement. The Marine Corps is also developing a maternity PT shirt and shorts with the new uniform.

The current running suit and sweat suit will still be part of the PT uniform. The new PT shirt will not replace the green shirt worn with the utility uniforms, according to the statement.

The Marine Corps is giving 500 uniforms to men and women -- enlisted troops and officers in school environments -- to test them out and give their feedback. This includes the Staff Noncommissioned Officer and Noncommissioned Officer Academies and instructors at the Officer Candidate School and The Basic School.

The uniforms will be evaluated for at least 30 days and the testing is expected to be completed by August. That will allow enough time to give the feedback to the Marine Corps Uniform Board and update funding for the uniform contracts before the end of the fiscal year, according to the statement.

They want the testing to validate the unform and provide any changes to help improve the product, such as developing female-specific sizing, according to the Marine Corps.

Marines should expect to purchase the new uniform in the spring of 2022.

