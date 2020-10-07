Marine Corps’ assistant commandant tests positive for coronavirus

Gen. Gary Thomas, the Marine Corps’ assistant commandant, has tested positive for the coronavirus, according to a series of tweets from the service on Wednesday.

Gen. Gary Thomas has been under self-quarantine since Tuesday “out of an abundance of caution following notification of close contact with a person who later tested positive for the virus,” one of the tweets said.

Thomas was among the officers who met Friday with the Coast Guard’s vice commandant, Adm. Charles Ray, who learned he was infected with the virus on Monday, according to a Wednesday report by Politico.

Some of the nation’s top military leaders, including Gen. Mark Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, entered self-quarantine following Ray’s diagnosis.

Thomas “is experiencing mild symptoms, but otherwise is feeling well,” according to one of the tweets.

