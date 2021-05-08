DC ceremony marks the anniversary of the end of World War II in Europe

WASHINGTON — Veterans, service members, dignitaries — and, after a year of canceled ceremonies, members of the public — gathered at the National World War II Memorial Saturday morning to mark the anniversary of the end of fighting in Europe.

Among those in attendance were Battle of the Bulge veteran Harry Miller, and a Ukrainian delegation that included Defense Attaché Maj. Gen. Borys Krementskyi and Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary to the U.S. Markarova Oksana.

Although Adolf Hitler had been dead for several days and a military surrender document had been signed on May 7, 1945, May 8 is considered Victory in Europe Day, when the official documents were signed in Berlin to mark the end of the war in Europe. Japan would not surrender until September 2.

Last year marked the 75th anniversary of the surrender, but the coronavirus pandemic forced the cancellation of planned ceremonies.

