GALLERY
Christmas comes early for military family struck by Brussels airport tragedy
By STARS AND STRIPES Published: December 17, 2016
SAN ANTONIO — Air Force Lt. Col. Melchizedek “Kato” Martinez was just back from Afghanistan when a suicide bomber hit close to home.
Martinez and his family were headed to Disney World in Florida from the Brussels Airport on March 22, when a bomb ripped through the baggage area.
His wife, Gail, was killed in the blast. Martinez and his four children suffered serious injuries.
This summer, the nonprofit Buildings Homes for Heroes donated a mortgage-free house to the Martinez family in San Antonio. The group unveiled Christmas decorations for the family on Saturday, along with gifts and the trip to Disney World they didn't make in March.
San Antonio police and firefighters, along with volunteers and Santa Claus, visited with the family at the unveiling.
Horton.Alex@stripes.com
Twitter: @AlexHortonTX
0
comments Join the conversation and share your voice!
from around the web
more top news
It's Trump's war soon: Afghan progress far from clear
Defense bill extends protection of Afghans under threat for helping US
Judge throws out Marine Corps decision to remove officer who sent classified warning to colleagues
Pentagon counts Islamic State dead, refuses to discuss them
Nancy Pelosi beats back challenge, is chosen as House Democratic leader
Defense bill could waive bonus repayments for California Guard soldiers