Christmas comes early for military family struck by Brussels airport tragedy

San Antonio first-responders bring gifts for the children of Air Force Lt. Col. Kato Martinez (top center).

SAN ANTONIO — Air Force Lt. Col. Melchizedek “Kato” Martinez was just back from Afghanistan when a suicide bomber hit close to home.

Martinez and his family were headed to Disney World in Florida from the Brussels Airport on March 22, when a bomb ripped through the baggage area.

His wife, Gail, was killed in the blast. Martinez and his four children suffered serious injuries.

This summer, the nonprofit Buildings Homes for Heroes donated a mortgage-free house to the Martinez family in San Antonio. The group unveiled Christmas decorations for the family on Saturday, along with gifts and the trip to Disney World they didn't make in March.

San Antonio police and firefighters, along with volunteers and Santa Claus, visited with the family at the unveiling.

