Austin will dismiss all Pentagon policy board members, and is launching a review of at least 42 panels

Corey Lewandowski, left, and David Bossie, two close allies of President Donald Trump, were appointed to a Pentagon defense advisory board on Friday, Dec. 4, 2020.

WASHINGTON — Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin will dismiss all members of the Pentagon’s policy advisory boards, and has ordered a review to determine whether those panels are needed, Pentagon officials said Tuesday.

Austin has asked the members of at least 42 boards that advise Defense Department secretaries and other top Pentagon workers on topics including business practices, science and technology and personnel issues to resign by Feb. 16, a senior defense official said. The review is meant to determine whether each board provides value to Pentagon leadership and whether there is redundancy in their missions, the official said, speaking on condition of anonymity.

The dismissals number in the hundreds, a second senior Pentagon official said. Some of the members could be asked to return to the advisory boards at the completion of the review, which is expected to conclude by June, the second official said.

The board members are almost exclusively volunteers, the official added.

In a Jan. 30 memorandum, Austin wrote advisory boards play an “important role” in shaping policy, and he would rely on their expertise in the future.

“That said, our stewardship responsibilities require that we continually assess to ensure each advisory committee provides appropriate value today and in the future, as times and requirements change,” he wrote.

The review is to be led by the Pentagon’s general counsel and the director of administration and management, Austin wrote.

The move comes after Austin last week blocked several individuals with ties to former President Donald Trump from joining some Pentagon boards after they were appointed by former acting Defense Secretary Christopher Miller in his final weeks on the job.

Among those nominated were Corey Lewandowski, Trump’s 2016 campaign manager, and David Bossie, a former deputy Trump campaign manager. They were named to the Defense Business Board, which advises the Pentagon chief and others on business policy.

In December, Miller also appointed Trump allies former House speaker Newt Gingrich and retired Brig. Gen. Anthony Tata to the Defense Policy Board, which researches and advises the Pentagon’s top civilians on major Defense Department policy issues.

One of the senior defense officials said Tuesday that the post-election appointments were among the reasons that Austin called for resetting the policy boards.

“There’s no question that the secretary was deeply concerned with the pace and the extent of these recent changes to memberships in the department’s advisory committees,” the official said. “It was done with frenetic activity in the final two months of the previous administration, and I think it gave him pause to consider the broad purpose of these boards and to think about how they can best be aligned and composed to provide competent, technical, professional policy advice to the department.”

