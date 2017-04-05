Air Force: Pilot safe after F-16 crashes near Joint Base Andrews

F-16C Fighting Falcons from the 113th Wing, D.C. Air National Guard, adorn the flight line at Sentry Savannah 15-1, Feb. 11, 2015.

WASHINGTON — An F-16C jet crashed Wednesday morning near Andrews Air Force Base, injuring the pilot, the Air Force said in a statement.

The aircraft crashed at about 9:15 a.m., roughly six miles southwest of Andrews, the service said. The F-16C, a single-seat fighter jet was conducting regular flight training with other jets from the 113th Air National Guard. The unit is responsible for keeping aircraft on alert and ready to launch with little notice if the protected airspace over the nation's capital is breached by unauthorized aircraft.

The pilot ejected and had "non-life threatening injuries," the Air Force said.

Andrews Air Force Base is home to Air Force One, the president's aircraft.

Prince George’s County fire department spokesman Mark Brady told WRC-TV that the pilot was picked up by a military helicopter. He said the pilot was found in the same general area as the plane.

Brady said homes in the area are being evacuated. He also said there are no other reports of injuries and he didn’t know whether anything on the ground was hit.

