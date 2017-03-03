Active duty, reservists offered discount, early entry to Marine Corps Marathon

And they're off: The runners start the Marine Corps Marathon on Oct. 30, 2016.

Military members serving on active duty or in the Reserve may obtain early access and a discounted registration fee to run the 42nd Marine Corps Marathon.

The public lottery opens on March 22 and, because only limited discount entries are available, military members should register early to take advantage of the early entry, according to a news release. The early access began Thursday.

Military members can save $20.50 off the full registration cost of $160 for the marathon, which will take place on Oct. 22.

Register for the discount and get more information at www.marinemarathon.com.

If there are military members who are unable to obtain one of the discounted entries, they can register through the MCM lottery, which opens to the public March 22-29. Once the lottery closes, participants will receive an email of their status beginning March 30.

