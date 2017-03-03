Active duty, reservists offered discount, early entry to Marine Corps Marathon
By STARS AND STRIPES Published: March 3, 2017
Military members serving on active duty or in the Reserve may obtain early access and a discounted registration fee to run the 42nd Marine Corps Marathon.
The public lottery opens on March 22 and, because only limited discount entries are available, military members should register early to take advantage of the early entry, according to a news release. The early access began Thursday.
Military members can save $20.50 off the full registration cost of $160 for the marathon, which will take place on Oct. 22.
Register for the discount and get more information at www.marinemarathon.com.
If there are military members who are unable to obtain one of the discounted entries, they can register through the MCM lottery, which opens to the public March 22-29. Once the lottery closes, participants will receive an email of their status beginning March 30.
0
comments Join the conversation and share your voice!
from around the web
more top news
Gabby Giffords' gun-control group gets new law enforcement allies
Journey to the front lines with the Islamic State
Escalating conflict along Pakistan-Afghan border threats peace talks
Navy, Japan Coast Guard search for oil damage after USS Antietam incident
Flynn lied to FBI about discussing sanctions
Tuskegee Airman talks about flying into history during World War II