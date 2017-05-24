USS Dewey sails near Mischief Reef in challenge to China

The destroyer USS Dewey shown here during a supply replenishment on May 19 in the South China Sea, sailed within 12 nautical miles of Mischief Reef, a China-occupied territory, as part of the first freedom-of-navigation operation undertaken under the Trump administration.

A U.S. Navy destroyer sailed near a disputed South China Sea island controlled by China, the first such operation since Donald Trump became president, according to a CNN report.

The destroyer USS Dewey conducted a freedom-of-navigation operation on Wednesday within 12 nautical miles of Mischief Reef, which is part of the Spratly Island chain, CNN said, citing an unnamed U.S. official.

The ship has been patrolling the South China Sea since at least May 5, according to photos posted on the Navy’s official website.

China asserts a territorial claim around Mischief Reef and all of the Spratly Islands, despite competing claims from several neighboring countries.

Although islands generate a 12-nautical mile territorial water zone, most international maritime law experts consider Mischief Reef a low-tide elevation with artificial construction, which would generate at most a 500-meter safety zone.

Pentagon spokesman Maj. Jamie Davis declined to confirm the operation, saying in a written statement that operational summaries will be released publicly in a report “and not sooner.”

“We are continuing regular FONOPS, as we have routinely done in the past and will continue to do in the future,” Davis wrote, adding that in fiscal year 2016 the U.S. conducted freedom of navigation operations “challenging excessive maritime claims of 22 coastal states, including allies and partners.”

The last freedom-of-navigation operation in the South China Sea took place in October, when the destroyer USS Decatur sailed near the disputed Paracel Islands.

This story will be updated.

olson.wyatt@stripes.com

