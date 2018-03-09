US soldier found dead at Army base in South Korea
By STARS AND STRIPES Published: March 9, 2018
SEOUL, South Korea — A soldier assigned to the 35th Air Defense Artillery Brigade was found dead Friday at Camp Carroll, a U.S. base south of Seoul, the military said.
The cause of death is under investigation, and the soldier’s name is being withheld until 24 hours after family is notified, according to the brigade’s public affairs office.
More details were not provided.
Some 28,500 U.S. servicemembers are based in South Korea, which remains technically at war with the North after the 1950-53 conflict between the two countries ended in an armistice instead of a peace treaty.
0
comments Join the conversation and share your voice!
from around the web
more top news
US, S. Korea reportedly plan to hold war games throughout April
Lawmaker: Closure of military immigration centers ‘shameful’
Inspector General: Poor leadership led to widespread problems at DC VA
WWII veteran was 14 when he jumped into Sicily with the 82nd Airborne Division
Years of Pentagon audit delays draw senators’ ire
Fallen police officer was war veteran who loved job and family, friends say