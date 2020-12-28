US military reports 10 coronavirus cases in South Korea, two in Japan over holiday weekend

Women strolling through a section of Tokyo are wearing masks to prevent coronavirus inections on Dec. 21, 2020.

Stars and Stripes is making stories on the coronavirus pandemic available free of charge. See other free reports here. Sign up for our daily coronavirus newsletter here. Please support our journalism with a subscription.

Holiday gatherings may be to blame for two new coronavirus cases on Kadena Air Base in Okinawa, according to the base Facebook page on Sunday.

In South Korea, 10 people, all new arrivals to the peninsula, tested positive for the virus between Dec. 10 and Wednesday, according to a news release Sunday from U.S. Forces Korea.

At Kadena, one person tested positive after close contact with a family member who was also positive, according to the base.

The second individual showed symptoms Saturday of COVID-19, the respiratory disease associated with the coronavirus, before testing positive. An unspecified number of that person’s close contacts were also quarantined.

Kadena posted reminders on its Facebook page and website urging its people to socially distance, avoid travel and gatherings and wear masks. The installation is pushing the message to stay careful and stay home through the approaching New Year’s holiday weekend.

In South Korea, seven service members and three dependents with USFK tested positive for the coronavirus after arriving at Incheon International Airport on commercial flights between Dec. 10 and Wednesday, according to USFK.

Three individuals tested positive on their first mandatory coronavirus test, and seven tested positive on the test required to exit quarantine.

All 10 are in quarantine at the Army’s Camp Humphreys or Osan Air Base.

news@stripes.com