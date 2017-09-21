US Forces Korea warns of fake evacuation messages

This message posted to the 8th Army’s official Facebook page on Thursday, Sept. 21, 2017, warns U.S. personnel against fake evacuation orders for the Korean Peninsula.

SEOUL, South Korea – U.S. Forces Korea said Thursday it has received “multiple reports” of fake messages saying an evacuation order had been issued.

The command stressed the claim was false, saying “USFK did NOT issue this message” and warning recipients not to click on any links or open attachments included in them.

The false alarms were delivered via text message and Facebook, the military said in notices distributed on social media.

The report comes at a sensitive time on the divided peninsula as jitters are high as North Korea has shown rapid progress in its nuclear weapons program.

The false messages referred to what is known as a noncombatant evacuation operation, or NEO, which would affect family members of the 28,500 U.S. servicemembers stationed in South Korea and non-emergency essential Defense Department civilian employees.

The military conducts biannual NEO exercises to rehearse a possible evacuation, but none has ever been ordered since the 1950-53 Korean War ended.

USFK said it received “multiple reports of a fake text-to-cell and social media message regarding a ‘real world noncombatant evacuation operation (NEO) order issued'” on Thursday, USFK said in a message posted on its Facebook page.

The fake messages instructed Defense Department family members and non-emergency civilians on the divided peninsula that an evacuation order had been issued, it added.

“USFK did NOT issue this message,” it said, adding that all those who may be affected should confirm any evacuation-related communications with servicemembers or NEO representatives.

The statement also called on anybody affected to report the messages to U.S. Army counterintelligence on these hotlines: 0503-323-3299 or 010-3100-0171.

U.S. military officials couldn’t immediately be reached for more details.

President Donald Trump vowed in his U.N. General Assembly speech on Tuesday to “totally destroy” the North if forced to defend the United States or its allies.

North Korean Foreign Minister Ri Yong Ho, who is due to address the UNGA on Friday, retorted that Trump’s warning sounded like “a dog barking” and he “felt sorry” for the president’s advisers.

North Korea has conducted three nuclear tests since last year, most recently on Sept. 3, despite tough economic sanctions and diplomatic pressure aimed at persuading it to stop. It also has test-fired dozens of missiles, including two intercontinental ballistic missiles in July.

