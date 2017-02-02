Pentagon chief warns North Korea against using nuclear weapons

SEOUL, South Korea – The U.S. defense secretary warned North Korea on Friday that any use of nuclear weapons will be met with an “effective and overwhelming” response.”

Jim Mattis also reassured South Korea that Donald Trump’s administration remains committed to defending its ally in the face of a growing threat from the North.

Underscoring that point, Mattis made Seoul the first stop on his first overseas trip as Pentagon chief. He will travel to Japan later Friday.

“Any attack on the United States, or our allies, will be defeated, and any use of nuclear weapons would be met with a response that would be effective and overwhelming,” Mattis said as he wrapped up a two-day visit.

Tensions are high on the divided peninsula after North Korea’s leader Kim Jong Un said his country is in the “final stages” of developing an intercontinental ballistic missile. Trump tweeted, “It won’t happen!” in response, raising speculation that Washington might consider a pre-emptive attack.

Mattis reaffirmed plans to deploy an advanced U.S. missile defense system known as THAAD in South Korea. He also said he would discuss what other defensive measures the allies can take, although he didn’t offer any specifics.

Trump has said very little about the Koreas since taking office — focusing instead on the threat from Islamic extremism — although he called the leaders of Japan and South Korea over the weekend.

South Korea and Japan are looking to Mattis for guarantees that the longstanding alliances between the countries will stand.

There are some 28,500 U.S. servicemembers stationed in South Korea and 50,000 in Japan.

gamel.kim@stripes.com

Twitter: @kimgamel