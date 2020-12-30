Air Force: Death of 15th Wing airman based at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam not a suicide

An airman with the 15th Maintenance Group at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam died Tuesday, according to an Air Force news release.

The airman’s identification was withheld pending next of kin notification, according to the 15th Wing on Wednesday. The release provided no further information.

The death was not a suicide, according to a report Thursday in The Honolulu Star-Advertiser that cited the wing.

The airman was declared dead at Tripler Army Medical Center, according to the wing.

