US contractor is jailed for role in theft ring at base in Afghanistan

KABUL, Afghanistan — An American contractor has been sentenced to over three years in prison for his involvement in a theft ring at a military base in Afghanistan.

In addition to a 41-month imprisonment, Larry J. Green was ordered to pay nearly $180,000 in restitution by a Virginia court on Thursday, the Justice Department said in a statement Thursday.

Green pleaded guilty in July to conspiring to defraud the U.S. government and commit theft worth $300,000 while working in Afghanistan. He also pleaded guilty to an additional charge of theft and aiding and abetting the submission of false statements.

The illegal activity occurred at Kandahar Airfield in southern Afghanistan during a period of several months in 2015, the statement said. During that time, Green negotiated the sale of items — including generators and a truck — with a foreign middleman who helped sell them on to locals, it said.

To get the items off the base, Green told the court that he sought and received help from security official Varita Quincy, who created fake documents that allowed unknown and unvetted Afghans access to the base to remove them.

“The falsified documents were used to deceive security officers and gate guards and compromised the security of U.S. military and civilian personnel on the military installation,” the statement said.

Quincy pleaded guilty to similar charges on Oct. 13. Her sentencing is scheduled for February.

wellman.phillip@stripes.com

Twitter: @pwwellman

