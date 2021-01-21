Soldier found dead at base in Kuwait, Army says
By STARS AND STRIPES Published: January 21, 2021
The Army is investigating the death of a soldier at a base in Kuwait on Wednesday.
The soldier, who has not yet been publicly identified, was found unresponsive at Camp Arifjan, the Army said on Thursday.
“We send our heartfelt condolences to the family of the deceased,” U.S. Army Central said in an emailed statement.
The soldier’s name was being withheld until 24 hours after family had been notified, it said.