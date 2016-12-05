Libyans say they have driven Islamic State out of nearly all of Sirte

BENGHAZI, Libya — Libyan officials say allied fighters have driven Islamic State militants from the last street they held in the city of Sirte after months of fighting, but that clearing operations are still underway.

Sirte was the only major city held by the Islamic State group outside of Iraq and Syria.

A media official from the anti-Islamic State operation confirmed the latest advance on Monday but said at least 13 buildings with tunnels dug beneath them still need to be cleared. Another Libyan official confirmed that account. They spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to release the information.

Misrata Hospital spokesman Akram Glawan says 711 Libyan fighters have been killed battling IS during the seven-month-long operation in Sirte and that another 3,200 have been wounded.