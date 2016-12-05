Libyans say they have driven Islamic State out of nearly all of Sirte
By STARS AND STRIPES Published: December 5, 2016
BENGHAZI, Libya — Libyan officials say allied fighters have driven Islamic State militants from the last street they held in the city of Sirte after months of fighting, but that clearing operations are still underway.
Sirte was the only major city held by the Islamic State group outside of Iraq and Syria.
A media official from the anti-Islamic State operation confirmed the latest advance on Monday but said at least 13 buildings with tunnels dug beneath them still need to be cleared. Another Libyan official confirmed that account. They spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to release the information.
Misrata Hospital spokesman Akram Glawan says 711 Libyan fighters have been killed battling IS during the seven-month-long operation in Sirte and that another 3,200 have been wounded.
0
comments Join the conversation and share your voice!
from around the web
more top news
VA faces budget, workforce challenges in reforming pain management practices
'Just a phone call': Trump officials downplay talk with Taiwan president
Defense bill could waive bonus repayments for California Guard soldiers
Veterans arrive at Standing Rock to help protesters brace for winter
Some Afghan translators wary of life in US under Trump
CIA chief warns Trump that scrapping Iran deal would be ‘disastrous’