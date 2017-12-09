Quantcast

Gold Star families, wounded veterans visit Kabul base

Residents at NATO’s Resolute Support headquarters welcome three Gold Star families and four wounded veterans to the base in Kabul, Afghanistan, on Dec. 9, 2017. Video by Phillip Walter Wellman, Stars and Stripes.

By PHILLIP WALTER WELLMAN | STARS AND STRIPES Published: December 9, 2017

KABUL, Afghanistan — Residents at NATO’s Resolute Support headquarters welcomed three Gold Star families and four wounded veterans to the base on Saturday.

The group was in the country as part of Operation Proper Exit, a program that brings injured combat veterans and families of fallen servicemembers to theater for closure.

They spent a week visiting several sites across the country.

In addition to offering closure, organizers say the program also provides a critical exchange between wounded war fighters and those currently deployed.

The Pentagon last month said more that 3,000 additional U.S. troops had been deployed to Afghanistan, to train, advise and assist local forces, bringing the total tally to around 14,000.

Troops will embed with Afghans on the frontline, raising concerns that casualty numbers could rise.

Over 2,400 U.S. servicemembers have been killed in the 16-year war. More than 20,000 have been wounded.

Retired Marine Cpl. Matthew Bradford, left, retired Army Staff Sgt. Lucas Cifka, retired Senior Airman Aubrey Hand III and retired Army Master Sgt. Leroy Petry (a Medal of Honor recipient), at NATO’s headquarters in Afghanistan on Saturday, Dec. 9, 2017.
PHILLIP WALTER WELLMAN/STARS AND STRIPES

