2 US soldiers wounded in Afghanistan clash that may have killed civilians

KABUL, Afghanistan — U.S. airstrikes authorized after two American soldiers were wounded in Helmand province on Thursday may have killed up to 25 civilians, local officials said.

The U.S. troops were injured while supporting Afghan forces who were battling the Taliban in Sangin district. The area has witnessed heavy fighting in the past few weeks.

One of the soldiers suffered a gunshot wound and was flown out of the country for treatment. The other suffered minor shrapnel wounds and returned to duty, Brig. Gen. Charles Cleveland, spokesman for U.S. Forces-Afghanistan, said Saturday.

Cleveland said the airstrikes were called in after the troops were injured.

Hayatullah Mayar, a provincial council member in Helmand, said the strikes hit local homes, resulting in the deaths of between 20 and 25 civilians.

“To avoid being bombed, the Taliban are hiding in people’s homes, and that’s why the civilians’ houses were hit,” Mayar said. "According to our initial information, all members of two families were killed, including women and children, and a number of Taliban were also killed.”

The governor of Helmand’s office said 60 Talibs, including eight commanders, were killed in the operation, but he denied any civilian deaths.

“All the targets were clearly Taliban gatherings; there were no civilians killed in those attacks,” a statement by the office said.

Cleveland said U.S. Forces-Afghanistan is investigating the claims of civilian deaths.

“As with all claims of civilian casualties, we will investigate them to determine what the facts are and whether civilians were hurt or killed as a result of our operations,” he said. “We take every precaution to prevent and mitigate civilian casualties and we take every allegation seriously.”

Airstrikes by Afghan and international forces caused 590 civilian casualties, including 250 deaths, last year — nearly double the number recorded in 2015 and the highest since 2009, the United Nations said in a report released this week.

U.S. officials confirmed American troops are operating Helmand but, citing security ‎concerns, would not discuss their specific roles.

The White House in June expanded the U.S. military’s role in Afghanistan beyond assistance and advising, allowing troops to occasionally accompany Afghan forces in their operations.

Zubair Babakarkhail contributed to this report.

Wellman.phillip@stripes.com

Twitter: @PhillipWellman

