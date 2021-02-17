Hard landing caused $21 million in damage to Ramstein cargo plane, Air Force finds

A C-130J Super Hercules aircraft sits on the flight line at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Sept. 18, 2020. A $21-million accident involving a C-130 Hercules assigned to Ramstein in April was caused by pilot error prior to landing, the Air Force said Feb. 16, 2021.

Pilot error caused $21 million in damage to an Air Force cargo plane that landed hard at Ramstein Air Base in April, the service said following the release of an accident investigation board’s findings.

The C-130J Super Hercules’ pilots reduced power to the engines 70 feet above the ground and fully idled at 45 feet, an Air Force statement said Tuesday. That caused the plane to come down too quickly, the statement said.

The landing caused significant damage to the center wing, both outer wings, the left and right main landing gear assemblies and engines, including the mounting structures, the investigation report said.

There were no deaths, significant injuries or damage to civilian property, the statement said.

This story will be updated.

