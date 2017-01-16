Greece: 2nd man dies on freezing migrant route near Turkey
By STARS AND STRIPES Published: January 16, 2017
THESSALONIKI, Greece — Police in a region of Greece that borders Turkey say another person has died of hypothermia on a route used by migrant smugglers despite freezing temperatures.
Authorities said the body of a man was discovered buried in snow outside a Greek village on Monday. They think he probably died over the weekend.
The man was the second to succumb to the cold in less than two weeks. Another died of hypothermia in the same area on Jan. 3.
In a separate incident, a migrant man was being treated at a nearby hospital for symptoms of frostbite.
Greek authorities have reported a recent surge in the number of people attempting to reach Europe while avoiding detention on the Greek islands by crossing a river that divides Turkey and Greece.
