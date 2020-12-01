First snow of season blankets US bases in Germany

Airmen 1st Class David Camargo, 24, left, and Raylan Sherwood, 21, shovel snow outside their dormitory at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, on Tuesday, Dec. 1, 2020. It was the first snowfall of the season for military bases in the Kaiserslautern area.

The first snowfall of the season in Rheinland-Pfalz, Hesse and other German states gave some Americans an extra two hours in the morning to get to school and work on U.S. military bases in the region.

With snow and freezing temperatures forecast overnight, U.S. military installations and Defense Department schools in Kaiserslautern, Wiesbaden, Baumholder and Stuttgart announced on Monday night a two-hour reporting delay Tuesday morning for personnel, staff and students.

<gallery>

Shoveling duties fell on some airmen at Ramstein Air Base. They were out early clearing sidewalks and common areas at their dormitories, including David Camargo, an airman first class who grew up near Phoenix, Ariz.

“It’s only about two inches,” he said. “This is probably like my third time seeing snow in my life.”

While the base had only a couple of inches, more snow tends to accumulate in villages to the south of Ramstein at higher elevations. Some bus routes for DOD schools on Ramstein, Baumholder and Vogelweh were canceled due to unsafe driving conditions. Students affected were to be given an excused absence, Ramstein officials said on Facebook.

Army bases in Grafenwoehr, Vilseck and Hohenfels also saw snow accumulate by Tuesday morning; the Ansbach and Katterbach area received more than 4 inches, said Andreas Friedrich, a German Meteorological Service spokesman.

<element>

<element>

<element>

<element>

<element>

