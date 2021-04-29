Counting Kaiserslautern military community in coronavirus tallies would mean fewer restrictions, lawsuit says

A sign outside a shop in Kaiserslautern, Germany, on April 24, 2021, says customers are welcome as long as they have a negative coronavirus test and appointment.

KAISERSLAUTERN, Germany — Kaiserslautern officials have filed a lawsuit seeking a court order that would allow them to include tens of thousands of Americans who live in the region in coronavirus tallies, which would push incidence rates down and could allow many businesses to reopen.

“Including the U.S. armed forces and NATO members who actually live here would increase the population by around 50,000,” Ramstein-Miesenbach Mayor Ralf Hechler and Kaiserslautern district councillor Ralf Lessmeister said in a statement posted on Facebook.

“That would have a significant effect on our incidence rate, which would regularly be below 100,” the statement said.

A federal “emergency brake” law passed last week mandated that restrictions would automatically be put in place in cities and districts when there is a weekly average of over 100 new infections per 100,000 people.

Excluding thousands of American residents from the incidence calculation is “clearly wrong” and a violation of the basic rights of people living and working in the region, Hechler and Lessmeister said.

As of Wednesday, the rate of new infections in the city of Kaiserslautern was 156 cases per 100,000 people, according to Germany’s public health agency, the Robert Koch Institute. In the district, which includes Ramstein Air Base and Landstuhl, it was slightly lower, at around 138 new infections per 100,000 residents.

Under the federal emergency brake regulations, both have been under a 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. curfew, and restaurants, which had cautiously begun reopening outdoor dining areas, went back to takeout and delivery only last week, when new cases ticked above 100 per 100,000 residents and held there for three days.

In the city of Kaiserslautern, shopping for nonessential goods has required a negative coronavirus test and an appointment since last week, when the infection rate exceeded 150 new cases per 100,000 residents.

But those figures do not include the tens of thousands of Americans living in the region.

Kaiserslautern officials are briefed regularly by the U.S. military about coronavirus infections among the thousands of Americans who live locally, Lessmeister told Stars and Stripes in an interview in February. Many Americans in the area have ties to Ramstein or the Army installations in the region.

Lessmeister sends infection data, including and excluding the U.S. military community, to state officials, who pass on both sets of numbers to RKI, Rheinland-Pfalz spokeswoman Stefanie Schneider said in February.

But RKI posts only the higher incidence rate, which doesn’t include the U.S. military population, Schneider said. RKI does, however, count individual Americans who are infected, she said.

The state has “pointed out this problem to the RKI and the Federal Ministry of Health several times, but is not authorized to issue instructions,” Schneider said in an email.

There were no new infections among U.S. military members as of Wednesday and 69 new cases in the broader community, data posted on Lessmeister’s official Facebook page show.

Americans living in Germany under the Status of Forces Agreement are considered residents, but do not have to register with local governments.

