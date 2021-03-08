Car crash kills Kaiserslautern-based US soldier, injures three others

A U.S. soldier was killed and three others injured in a two-car accident March 5, 2021, at an intersection near Daenner Kaserne and Kleber Kaserne on the eastern edge of Kaiserslautern, Germany.

KAISERSLAUTERN, Germany — A 22-year-old U.S. soldier was killed Friday night in a car crash in Kaiserslautern that injured three other U.S. soldiers, including one hospitalized with life-threatening injuries, military and German officials said Monday.

All four soldiers were assigned to Army units in the Kaiserslautern area. The soldier who died worked for Public Health Command Europe, said Gino Mattorano, spokesman for Regional Health Command Europe. The name of the soldier has not been released pending next of kin notification.

The wreck occurred near Kleber Kaserne and in front of Daenner Kaserne at a four-way intersection. The 22-year-old soldier failed to yield while making a left-hand turn from Daennerstrasse onto Mannheimer Strasse, Kaiserslautern police said in a statement.

The soldier’s car collided in the intersection with a vehicle driven by another soldier, 20, headed east on Mannheimer Strasse toward the Real shopping center.

The crash occurred around 9:20 p.m., Kaiserslautern police spokeswoman Christiane Lautenschlaeger said Monday. Normally at that time, the intersection’s traffic light blinks yellow, Lautenschlaeger said.

Whether that was the case is part of the investigation, which has been turned over to the U.S. military, she said.

The 22-year-old soldier died at the hospital and her 26-year-old passenger is in critical condition, Kaiserslautern police and military officials said.

The two other soldiers received minor injuries and weren’t hospitalized, German and military officials said. Both cars were totaled, police said.

Three of the soldiers are assigned to units with the 21st Theater Sustainment Command in Kaiserslautern, command spokesman Maj. Selwyn Johnson said.

Both U.S. military and German firefighters and police responded to the crash, officials said.

“Our thoughts are with the families of all the Soldiers involved in this tragic incident,” Mattorano said in a statement.

