Army will allow soldiers to wear uniforms off-base in Bavaria

GRAFENWOEHR, Germany — U.S. soldiers in Bavaria will soon be allowed to wear their uniforms off-base, the 7th Army Training Command said Friday, reversing a rule put in place in 2014 for safety reasons.

A 180-day trial run for the new rule will begin on February 15, the unit said in a statement.

The measure applies to troops permanently stationed in Bavaria or just visiting the state, but not to those temporarily in the German state in support of Atlantic Resolve, a U.S.-led effort to deter Russian aggression in Europe, it said.

Those authorized to wear uniforms off-base will be able to do so only at certain times of the duty day while traveling locally, visiting certain businesses and services, and traveling to and from their installation, the statement said. Their chain of command will provide them with the specifics of where and when they can — and cannot — wear a uniform off-base. The ban on drinking in a bar while in uniform is widely expected to continue.

The policy replaces an earlier U.S. European Command rule, which barred U.S. troops across the Continent from wearing uniforms off-base unless they were commuting to and from work in their personal cars or base buses. That rule was put in place to ensure “troops don’t draw unnecessary attention to themselves at a time of growing concern about the potential for terror attacks in Europe,” Stars and Stripes reported at the time.

It was unclear why the ban was being lifted now, and why only in Bavaria, but if the trial run is deemed successful, the rule will be extended to other, unspecified U.S. Army Europe and Africa locations, the statement said.

Johnson.Immanuel@stripes.com

Twitter: Manny_Stripes

