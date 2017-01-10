Mariners warned of icy conditions within the national capital region
By STARS AND STRIPES Published: January 10, 2017
The Coast Guard is warning mariners of icy conditions on within the national capital region.
The captain of the Port Maryland National-Capital Region set ice condition 3 on Monday and encouraged people to report ice conditions by calling 410-576-2693 or by emailing D05-SMB-SECMD-NCR-SCC@uscg.mil.
Ice condition 3 is set when weather conditions are favorable for the formation of ice in navigable waters, according to a Coast Guard news release.
Early ice formation typically occurs in the Chesapeake and Delaware Canal, upper Chesapeake Bay and upper Potomac River.
