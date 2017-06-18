Vermont Army National Guard to hit peak readiness in 2019
By STARS AND STRIPES Published: June 18, 2017
COLCHESTER, Vt. — The commander of the Vermont National Guard says the state's Army guard members will be ready, if asked, for a major operation in late 2019.
Maj. Gen. Stephen Cray says Army guard's training cycle ramps up on a cycle of four to five years.
He tells the Burlington Free Press the guard will be ready for a possible deployment in just over two years, but there are no definitive plans for a mission.
Cray made the comments during the two week annual training of the Vermont-based 86th Infantry Brigade Combat Team at Fort Drum, New York. About 2,000 soldiers from Vermont and other states are going through the training.
Cray says Fort Drum is big enough so the soldiers can train in ways that are impossible in Vermont.
0
comments Join the conversation and share your voice!
from around the web
more top news
War-movie adviser looks to troops, vets to fund his directorial debut
North Korean soldier defects to South by crossing heavily fortified DMZ
Russia says US-led coalition colludes with ISIS in Syria
Missile shootdown test was most realistic, US evaluator says
Sessions vigorously denies improper Russia contacts
Iranian boat shines laser at US aircraft in Strait of Hormuz