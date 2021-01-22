Fort Hood’s top enlisted soldier cleared by investigation, will return to work

Command Sgt. Maj. Arthur "Cliff" Burgoyne III was cleared by an investigation into allegations he used unprofessional language and reinstated to his role as the command sergeant major of III Corps and Fort Hood, Army Forces Command announced Friday.

AUSTIN, Texas — The senior enlisted soldier at Fort Hood was cleared by an investigation into allegations that he used unprofessional language and he was reinstated to his role as the command sergeant major of III Corps and Fort Hood, Army officials announced Friday.

The investigation into the behavior of Command Sgt. Maj. Arthur "Cliff" Burgoyne began last month after he allegedly spoke to subordinates in a manner that wasn’t appropriate of a corps-level noncommissioned officer. Army Forces Command, known as FORSCOM, completed its investigation Friday and determined “Burgoyne's language was not unprofessional, and he did not exhibit counterproductive leadership.”

"Putting people first includes holding our leaders to a high standard," said Gen. Michael Garrett, commander of FORSCOM. "Command Sgt. Maj. Burgoyne is a tough leader who cares about every soldier in his formation. I have faith in his leadership, and I know his soldiers are his top priority.”

The suspension was a temporary removal and not punitive in nature, FORSCOM said.

Lt. Gen. Pat White, commander of III Corps and Fort Hood, said Burgoyne “cares deeply about soldiers” and about upholding Army standards.

“He maintains my full trust and confidence,” White said.

The investigation into Burgoyne’s behavior was unrelated to a number of ongoing investigations at the base sparked by the disappearance and death of Spc. Vanessa Guillen, who was killed April 22 by a fellow soldier.

Burgoyne arrived at Fort Hood in July after serving as the senior NCO of the 82nd Airborne Division at Fort Bragg, N.C. He has deployed three times each to Iraq and Afghanistan, according to his official biography.

Burgoyne entered the Army in September 1986 with the Louisiana National Guard and became active duty at Fort Hood in December 1992. His awards include two Legions of Merit, three Bronze Star medals and a Ranger tab.

