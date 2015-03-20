SNES Classic packs a lot of nostalgia, gaming history in small package

In just a couple of days, Nintendo will unleash its Super Nintendo Entertainment System Classic system on a very suspecting world. This follow-up to last year’s massively sought-after NES Classic is already selling out through pre-orders from vendors across the world.

After getting some hands-on time with the system, I can personally vouch for there being a very good reason for that, beyond its obvious value as a limited-time collectible.

For the uninitiated, the NES and SNES Classics are miniaturized versions of Nintendo’s first two video game consoles. Both eschew dust-collecting cartridges in favor of internal storage packed with some of the systems’ greatest games.

The NES Classic was the hot collectible of 2016 and less than a year after its launch can only be purchased at ridiculously exorbitant prices. Put it out of your mind. You’re never getting one of those.

What you may be able to get your hands on, if you’re lucky, is the soon-to-be released SNES Classic.

Frankly speaking, the NES Classic was more of a novelty, anyway. Most of its library are justifiably considered classics, but with few exceptions, most aren’t very fun to play today. The SNES Classic, on the other hand, has 21 games you’re actually going to want to play.

Super Mario World. F-Zero. Final Fantasy III. Earthbound. Starfox. The never-before released Starfox 2. Super Metroid. The Legend of Zelda: A Link to the Past.

Not only are these games infinitely more playable in 2017 than anything on the NES Classic, they’re some of the most timeless games ever created. They’re all dead simple to pick up and play, as well.

The SNES Classic is a pretty simple, no-frills affair, which makes it perfect for quick trips down memory lane. Its ease of use may even entice younger gamers to join in on the fun – assuming they can be pried away from their touch devices for half a nanosecond.

You simply plug in the included HDMI cable, attach the power cord and flip a button and pick your game of choice. To switch titles, hit the reset button to go back to the main menu. From there you can either choose another game or save your progress in the game just left by hitting down on the D-pad.

The games themselves are offered with no real enhancements. They are, for the most part, exactly as they were designed decades ago. This means the cheap AI inherent in games like F-Zero and Super Punch-Out (beating Super Macho Man is on my gaming bucket list) remains.

But it also means the gorgeous pixel art in Final Fantasy III hasn’t been mucked with, nor has the excellent MIDI music in Castlevania IV. Everything is just as it was during the glory days of Nintendo vs. Sega debates in school lunchrooms. (Nintendo obviously won that one, eh?)

The SNES Classic is super lightweight, which is adorable, but does feel a little fragile. You’re going to want to find a place where this thing has little-to-no chance of falling off a shelf.

The two included controllers mimic the old SNES pad in appearance and function, but feel quite a bit less hefty than the original ones. Their attached cords are also on the short side, making placing the SNES Classic a bit more of a hassle than it really needed to be. The connectors aren’t USB but a type of connection I haven’t seen before. Completely ruined my dreams of repurposing one of the controllers for PC gaming, which come to think of it, is probably why they’re not USB.

Other than those minor quibbles, there is nothing to dislike about the SNES Classic. It does exactly what is promises to do – offer up nostalgic gaming in an attractive retro package, at a price that is relatively affordable.

This thing is an absolute dream for an older gamer like myself, who has fond memories of spending hours in front of a SNES as a kid. If I had gotten one of these as a Christmas gift this year, I would have been ecstatic. I imagine many gamers, particularly any in their 30s, would feel the same. Considering the library of titles, I suspect gamers of any age will find this a most enjoyable toy.

The Super Nintendo Entertainment System Classic will release in U.S. markets on Sept. 29 and will retail for $80.