Toothpaste test in Vietnam, 1968

Di An, South Vietnam, October, 1968: Replacement troops from the 1st Infantry Division, having gotten the word about the importance of dental care and the proper use of a toothbrush, try out the Army's new "super-toothpaste." Reviews of the paste, at least from a flavor standpoint, were not positive.

