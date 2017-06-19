ARCHIVE PHOTO OF THE DAY
Toothpaste test in Vietnam, 1968
By STARS AND STRIPES Published: June 19, 2017
Bob Cutts ©Stars and Stripes
Di An, South Vietnam, October, 1968: Replacement troops from the 1st Infantry Division, having gotten the word about the importance of dental care and the proper use of a toothbrush, try out the Army's new "super-toothpaste." Reviews of the paste, at least from a flavor standpoint, were not positive.
RELATED MATERIAL:
Stars and Stripes' 1968 story about dentistry in Vietnam.
