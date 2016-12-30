ARCHIVE PHOTO OF THE DAY
River patrol boat in Vietnam, 1969
By STARS AND STRIPES Published: December 30, 2016
Jim Falk ©Stars and Stripes
South Vietnam, September, 1969: A river patrol boat heads into the rising sun after a night on ambush in the Mekong Delta. The 31-foot, 27-knot, heavily-armed U.S. Navy boats built on fiberglass pleasure craft hulls worked in groups of two and four on 24- to 48-hour missions in search of the Viet Cong.
