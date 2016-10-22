Rear Admiral Morrison, 1968

Craig Garner ©Stars and Stripes

Off South Korea, December 3, 1968: South Korean Prime Minister Chung Il Kwon is flanked by his hosts, Rear Adm. George S. Morrison, left, commander of Carrier Division Nine, and Vice Adm. William F. Bringle, commander of the U.S. 7th Fleet in the Pacific, as he watches jets from Air Wing 21 take off and land on the deck of the carrier USS Hancock. Morrison, father of singer Jim Morrison of The Doors, later served as commander of U.S. Naval Forces, Marianas, before retiring in August, 1975. In January of that year, an Australian humanitarian group dealing with Vietnamese refugees on Guam praised "the high degree of compassion and respect accorded to every single refugee, the fine example set by (Rear) Adm. G.S. Morrison being followed by each American serviceman and servicewoman."